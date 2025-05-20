Lorde has previewed her next single, Man of the Year.
Lorde has previewed the next single off her upcoming album Virgin.
The New Zealand singer has posted an image to her Instagram account showing a bare midriff, with a chest obscured by strips of duct tape.
Lorde captioned the picture “Man Of The Year. An offering from really deep inside me. The song I’m proudest of on Virgin. Out next week. Shot by Talia Chetrit”.
Last week, in a Rolling Stone cover story, the singer recounted how she wrote Man of the Year in a period where she had stopped taking birth control, been diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder and was exploring her gender identity.
The article outlined the single’s inspiration coming to Lorde as she was “sitting on the floor of her living room, trying to visualise a version of herself ‘that was fully representative of how [her] gender felt in that moment’.”
“What she saw once again was an image of herself in men’s jeans, this time wearing nothing else but her gold chain and duct tape on her chest.
“The tape had this feeling of rawness to her, of it ‘not being a permanent solution’.”
Lorde told Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spanos; “I went to the cupboard, and I got the tape out, and I did it to myself”.
Virgin, Lorde’s fourth album, will be released on June 27. In an email to her database announcing the album, the Auckland-born singer said she was “proud and scared” of the soon-to-be-released work.
“The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency. The language is plain and unsentimental. The sounds are the same wherever possible.”
Lorde said she was “trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc”.