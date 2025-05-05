The 2025 Met Gala is under way at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The event, chaired by Anna Wintour, raises funds for the museum’s Costume Institute.

The fashion industry’s biggest night of the year is here - during the middle of the day in New Zealand.

All the way over the other side of the world in New York it’s time for the 2025 Met Gala, with fashion’s biggest names climbing the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art for the annual fundraiser for Costume Institute.

The high-profile event opens the Met’s annual fashion exhibit each year, overseen by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who has acted as chair of the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art since 1995.

Before the red carpet is rolled out and A-listers begin ascending the steps of the Met, read our blog to get up to speed on everything you need to know about the biggest fashion event of the year.