In an email sent to her database today, the Auckland born singer said she was “proud and scared” of the soon-to-be-released work.

“The colour of the album is clear. Like bathwater, windows, ice, spit. Full transparency,”

“The language is plain and unsentimental. The sounds are the same wherever possible.”

Lorde said she was “trying to see myself, all the way through. I was trying to make a document that reflected my femininity: raw, primal, innocent, elegant, openhearted, spiritual, masc”.

“I‘m proud and scared of this album,” Lorde said.

“There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”

On April 23rd Lorde’s surprise New York City appearance was shut down by police as fans flooded Washington Square Park.

Lorde said she produced the upcoming album herself, alongside Jim-E Stack, an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and DJ who has previously worked with artists including Charli XCX, Bon Iver and Haim.

According to the website, Virgin was mixed by Spike Stent and Tom Elmhirst; mastered by Chris Gehringer and also features Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, Dan Nigro and Devonté Hynes.

Lorde also said the June release was “100% written in blood”.

Further hints at the album’s direction can be found on the merchandise, which is available for pre-order on the singer’s website. An “archetypal” baby T features the phrases “mystic, antipodean, spiritual technologist, medicine woman, man of the year”.

The Virgin T-shirts are emblazoned with eight commandments including “use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist, you are spiritually obliged to create them”, and “line up the internal chips and let the external chips fall where they may”.

Lorde released the first single from Virgin, What Was That, on April 24.

In a note on her website, the singer explained the song recalls a period in “late 2023” where she was in the midst of a “deep breakup” and stopped taking her birth control.

“Every meal a battle,” she said.

“Flashbacks and waves. Feeling grief’s vortex and letting it take me. Opening my mouth and recording what fell out.”

The music video for What Was That sees Lorde roaming around New York City and concludes with a surprise performance to fans in Washington Square Park.