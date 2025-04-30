The album cover for Lorde's upcoming fourth album, Virgin.
Lorde has told fans when to expect her next album, titled Virgin.
Released June 27, the album cover shows an X-ray of a pelvis.
Lorde’s last solo release was her 2021 album, Solar Power, continuing her pattern of releasing albums every four years.
Lorde has announced the name and release date of her upcoming album, with a contraceptive device featuring as its key artwork.
In posts on her website and social media account, the singer has shared that her next album is named Virgin, and the work will be released on June 27.
Alongside the name and release date, Lorde shared what appears to be the artwork for her new album. The blue and white artwork depicts an X-ray of a pelvis overlaid with a belt buckle and zipper. Also visible in the image is an intrauterine device, or coil.
“There’s nowhere to hide. I believe that putting the deepest parts of ourselves to music is what sets us free.”
Lorde said she produced the upcoming album herself, alongside Jim-E Stack, an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and DJ who has previously worked with artists including Charli XCX, Bon Iver and Haim.
According to the website, Virgin was mixed by Spike Stent and Tom Elmhirst; mastered by Chris Gehringer and also features Fabiana Palladino, Andrew Aged, Buddy Ross, Dan Nigro and Devonté Hynes.
Lorde also said the June release was “100% written in blood”.
Further hints at the album’s direction can be found on the merchandise, which is available for pre-order on the singer’s website. An “archetypal” baby T features the phrases “mystic, antipodean, spiritual technologist, medicine woman, man of the year”.
The Virgin T-shirts are emblazoned with eight commandments including “use the existing tools wherever possible. If the tools do not exist, you are spiritually obliged to create them”, and “line up the internal chips and let the external chips fall where they may”.