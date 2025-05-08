Advertisement
Lorde reveals world tour for 'Virgin' album, no New Zealand gigs

Jaime Lyth
Kiwi artist Lorde has announced a world tour following the release of her latest album - but New Zealand is not on the itinerary.

New Zealand musician Lorde has announced a world tour, travelling through North America, the UK and Europe - but skipping New Zealand.

Lorde’s world tour, titled “Ultrasound”, will follow the release of her new album, Virgin.

In an email sent to her database today, the Auckland-born singer described the tour as a collaboration between herself and her fans.

“Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me. We meet in a room and we make music together, our bodies and the machines in search of something bigger together. 12 years of meeting up and making sound that’s just for us.”

Supporting acts joining her on the tour include Blood Orange, the Japanese House, Nilüfer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou.

“Since last time I’ve been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece.

Lorde Announces ‘Ultrasound’ International Tour With Support From Blood Orange, Oklou and the Japanese House.
“Very proud and excited to be bringing my most talented friends in support.”

The tour kicks off on September 17 at Austin’s Moody Centre in Austin, Texas.

The Virgin album is due to be released on June 27, and the album cover shows an X-ray of a pelvis.

“I‘m proud and scared of this album,” Lorde said.

She produced the upcoming album herself, alongside Jim-E Stack, an American musician, songwriter, record producer and DJ, who has previously worked with artists including Charli XCX, Bon Iver and Haim.

Lorde released the first single from Virgin, What Was That, on April 24.

Lorde Announces ‘Ultrasound’ International Tour With Support From Blood Orange, Oklou and the Japanese House.
The final stop on the tour is in Stockholm’s Annexet on December 9.

Tickets go on sale May 16th, and pre-sale begins on May 14th.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.

