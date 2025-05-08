Kiwi artist Lorde has announced a world tour following the release of her latest album - but New Zealand is not on the itinerary.

New Zealand musician Lorde has announced a world tour, travelling through North America, the UK and Europe - but skipping New Zealand.

Lorde’s world tour, titled “Ultrasound”, will follow the release of her new album, Virgin.

In an email sent to her database today, the Auckland-born singer described the tour as a collaboration between herself and her fans.

“Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me. We meet in a room and we make music together, our bodies and the machines in search of something bigger together. 12 years of meeting up and making sound that’s just for us.”

Supporting acts joining her on the tour include Blood Orange, the Japanese House, Nilüfer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou.