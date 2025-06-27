Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Lorde - Virgin: What are fans and critics saying about the new album?

Mitchell Hageman
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Lorde has made a surprise appearance on the Aotearoa Music Awards red carpet tonight after releasing a new music video this afternoon. Video / Carson Bluck

The first reviews for Lorde’s highly anticipated new album Virgin are in, with fans and critics alike commending the singer’s raw and emotive songwriting as a return to form.

But while the content of the album struck a chord, some listeners were left wanting more, owing to the album’s short

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment