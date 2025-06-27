“Lorde’s return to form includes a return to the city, to people (rather than nature), and to grappling with the feelings, devastations, and complicatedpleasures of modern life, which are the ones we need her for," Princiotti wrote.
Megan LaPierre of Exclaim! described it as a “rebirth” for the singer, calling it “fittingly messy, ugly, [and] full of sharp edges”.
Many listeners on Reddit agreed, saying it was a natural evolution of the singer’s highly acclaimed album Melodrama (2017).
“The production overall is so refreshing yet honouring her roots. I like how the sound turns from more Melodrama paying homage to more evolved new fresh sounds.”
Others, while impressed with the content and performance on the album, felt like Lorde had cut things a little bit short.
“I’m a bit underwhelmed by the album’s length, and a few tracks feel like they end just as they’re getting interesting,” one commenter wrote. “One or two could have gone on a bit longer and explored more ideas.”
Lorde is no stranger to short albums, with Virgin just two minutes shorter than her debut album Pure Heroine, and six minutes shorter than Melodrama.
Songs from Virgin have already seen widespread success online, with What Was That, Man of the Year, and Hammer picking up significant traction on TikTok and Instagram.