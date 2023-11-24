The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Timothee Chalamet To Winnie Harlow

With party season heating up for us regular folk, it’s nothing compared to the celebrity events calendar, which has seen a glut of end-of-year-awards, long-delayed publicity and other occasions to get dressed for. With busy schedules and lengthy guest lists, the question boils down to how to stand out. This week, twisted tailoring was the method of choice, as stars sought to dress up and show off some flair.
Timothee Chalamet
Chalamet always commits to the brief when promoting a film; his Dune outings saw a fittingly dystopian aesthetic, and for the upcoming release Wonka, his fashion — Chalamet is working with stylist Ryan Hastings — has taken on a decidedly kooky flavour. Stepping out in Tokyo this week, this shiny ciré lavender ensemble is delightfully perverted, with a sheen and sickly sweet colour that could have come straight out of a candy factory. And before you ask, no, it’s not any of the pleather wares from Khy; it’s custom Prada, it’s obnoxious, and it was a great choice.
Izuka Hoyle
A sublime suit (it’s Hugo Boss) on Boiling Point actor Izuka Hoyle at the Bafta Scotland Awards this week. She arrived at the event with an added layer, a dramatic fluffy black coat.
Jasmin Savoy
Tom Browne has become the de facto designer for a certain kind of star — those wanting a look with smarts and a dash of weird. Yellowjackets actor Jasmin Savoy wore the label to the Variety Power Women event, and the tailored, coquette-ish look feels like a nod to gender presentation — perhaps even a subversion of the girl-boss trope — that is a clever choice for an event like this.
Leon Bridges
Following up its stylish London do last week, GQ hosted another Men of The Year event in Los Angeles. The star-studded red carpet was stacked with celebrities and head-to-toe designer outfits, like this cool look on Grammy-nominated singer and producer Leon Bridges, which feels fresh thanks to the mix of labels (something that’s less common these days with all the brand ambassadors and borrowed runway looks). Bridges is wearing Marine Serre, Séfr and Rick Owens, and was styled for the occasion by Gabriela Tena.
Sharon Rooney
Sensational. If you’re going to don full-length sun ray pleats then they better be silver. Pictured ahead of the Scottish Baftas, Barbie star Rooney wore her bespoke Georgia Hardinge look, styled by Sarah-Rose Harrison, with a flourish.
Blackpink
Now here’s something rather fancy. The K-pop stars were in the UK to receive OBEs from King Charles for their work in raising awareness about climate change. The ceremony was followed by a banquet, and the singers dressed for the occasion. Rosé's sweetheart-style velvet dress is by Pinkong, Dior ambassador Jisoo is wearing a look for the luxury house that’s very princessy. Also regal, but with a lighter feel, were Jennie’s satin Lihi Hod’s Dreams gown, and Lisa’s green Georges Hobeika, paired with Bulgari jewellery.
Offset
It’s giving Diane Keaton and it really works for him. Roses are a theme for the rapper this week, who also incorporated them in his look for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show.
Alexa Chung
The latest of many great looks for Chung, who recently celebrated a milestone birthday and shared 40 style tips with Vogue to mark the occasion. She’s at the British masthead’s Forces For Change party, wearing a trompe l’oeil trenchcoat dress from Loewe’s fall/winter collection. Witty fashion has always worked well for her, and she’s paired it with a boxy Prada bag and sharp little pumps for a dash of posh.
Winnie Harlow
So much glamour! Sculptural, shiny and paired with a big old hat, this suit (Balmain by Olivier Rousteing) looks great on model Winnie Harlow, who worked with stylist Jason Rembert on this look for the GQ event in LA.
Shygirl and George Smale
This duo had a couple of the coolest looks at the British Vogue party in London this week. Shygirl’s sculptural black silk is paired with what looks like the studded Alaia flats the internet loves. Also wearing studs is Smale — they go very nicely with that jacket, and the vibe is young Nic Cage (in a good way). The actor starred alongside the musician in the video for the Bjork-helmed remix of Shygirl’s song Woe.