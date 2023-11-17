The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From The Princess Of Wales To Robbie Williams

The stars are back in their best and brightest. With the SAG strike over, Timothée Chalamet said it best in his SNL hosting opener last weekend: “Come with me and you’ll be in a world of shameless self-promotion.”

All jokes aside, it’s nice to see a resolution for the industry, and actors out on the media trail supporting their films. Suiting abounds this week, but it’s far from staid. Also nice was an array of strong looks in London, and a surprising ensemble from Robbie Williams in Aotearoa.

Catherine, Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton has taken a notable style pivot this year, swapping skirts and dresses for more pantsuits (something Diana did at a similar stage in her life) and it signals increasing responsibility for the royal. Long a symbol of professionalism and power dressing, suits also have added leverage within the famously traditional dress codes of the royal family. A vibrant purple suit feels rather radical — even though purple is a historically regal hue — and this is one of the best looks the Princess of Wales has worn all year. Perfectly tailored, it’s by London-based New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, and this isn’t its first outing, having been worn publicly in 2021 with a turtleneck, as Kate continues to embrace rewearing pieces in her wardrobe.

Ncuti Gatwa attends the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. Photo / Scott Garfitt for AP

Ncuti Gatwa

Soon to take on the Doctor Who titular mantle in a historic casting move, Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa turned a sharp look at the GQ Men of The Year Awards in London this week as one of the honorees. The event had a decidedly elegant feel to its red carpet, and theatrical twists on classic tailoring were popular. Gatwa’s look by French designer Louis-Gabriel Nouchi, styled by Felicity Kay, was one of the best. The double-breasted floor-length coat benefits from exaggerated shoulders and a high fastening, and there’s a film noir feel to the look. Patent shoes are a snazzy touch.

Carey Mulligan at the premiere of ‘Saltburn’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Richard Shotwell for AP

Carey Mulligan

Although she likes to keep a low profile, when Carey Mulligan does make a public appearance — she's at the premiere of black comedy Saltburn — it's worth the wait. And she knows how to wear a look. This ornate, structural Balmain ensemble might not have worked on someone else, but keeping the other elements simple was a smart decision; a neckline like this shouldn't compete for attention.

Maisie Williams at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. / Photo by Scott Garfitt for AP

Maisie Williams

Another look from the GQ red carpet, Williams’ dress is a delightfully fun bricolage of frothy textures: tulle, sequins, velvet, it’s all there. So is a punk undercurrent, thanks to the fishnets and eye makeup. A good example of having fun with red carpet fashion.

Robbie Williams at the Mission Concert in Napier.

Robbie Williams

Performing at Mission Estate in Taradale, the UK star didn’t skimp on the sequins for the crowd in Napier. Williams has always had a distinctive, risk-taking sense of style; throughout his career, he’s shown a love for fashion and peacockery, and as we can see here that hasn’t dulled with age. Embellishment and shine work well here in a black palette, with the thickly sequined trousers and top — possibly a jumpsuit even — and beaded jacket complementing each other nicely, accessorised with a white scarf, while the thick chain necklace and mohawk (hello!) have that naughty edge that has always been part of his appeal.

Emma Corrin at a screening of ‘A Murder At The End Of The World’. Photo / @Harry_lambert

Emma Corrin

This is weird, wonky, theatrical — Cabaret vibes — and I love it. In addition to film, Corrin does a lot of theatre work (most recently Orlando on the West End) and I feel like that shows in how the actor dresses; a sense of character often comes through. This look is Marc Jacobs, styled by Harry Lambert, and it’s sublime. Gloves! Socks! Neckline! Buzz cut! No notes.

Hunter Schafer attending 'Good Morning America' in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer

Who cares about the temperature in New York City when you have a frock this fab? Schafer is wearing Issey Miyake for an appearance on Good Morning America, and it’s brilliant. Prim but relaxed and minty fresh, it errs on the side of the 1980s (helped by great white pumps) without looking like a costume.

Clara Amfo at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London. Photo / Getty Images

Clara Amfo

Beautiful draping here on BBC broadcaster Clara Amfo, also at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. This reminds me of Halston and Donna Karan, and the jewellery gives it a sense of joy and personality. Lovely.

Jacob Elordi at the premiere of ‘Saltburn’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Richard Shotwell for AP

Jacob Elordi

Love a three-piece suit, and this Burberry number is dapper indeed (although Elordi has the height to pull off anything really). In fact, it wasn’t the only brown suit this week, with Taika Waititi and Michael Fassbender both opting for this unappreciated classic for the LA premiere of Next Goal Wins.

Kirsten Dunst arrives at the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California. Photo / Richard Shotwell for AP

Kirsten Dunst

A refreshing example of florals here on the wonderful Dunst — slinky, bias-cut and paired with a dark lip, it gives a 1940s flavour that always suits her. The designer? Dries van Noten, of course, and nobody executes a floral print quite like him.

Rosalía attends the Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain. Photo / @Rosalia.vt

Rosalía