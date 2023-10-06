The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Pamela Anderson To Andrew Garfield

The coats descended in accents of pink. There was Andrew Garfield’s, offset with a terracotta pussy-bow blouse (untied), and Florence Pugh’s, a blush blazer with matching everything. Penn Badgley, too, got the outerwear memo: the requisite shin-skimmer worn with a coordinating grey skort and combat boots, a melding of prep and stomp. It was all for show, and a show: Valentino’s, held in the atrium of the École des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

As fashion month — the runway extravaganza spread across New York, Paris, London, and Milan — comes to a close, this story could otherwise be titled ‘the coolest looks of the front row’.

Penn Badgley and Andrew Garfield at Valentino's ready-to-wear show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Penn Badgley and Andrew Garfield — just two guys in great coats. At Valentino’s ready-to-wear show at Paris Fashion Week, Badgley wore his with a simple tie and a wraparound skort, while Garfield committed to the brand’s elemental ethos: that colours work well when blocked together. Case in point: bubblegum pink and its terracotta-tile brown counterpart. Pussy-bow blouse, untied.

Simone Ashley attends Valentino’s womenswear ready-to-wear show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Simone Ashley

Almost everything in Simone Ashley’s outfit is abbreviated: the skirt very mini, the top high-necked but cropped, the jacket cutting at her navel. It’s a heavy dose of attitude but the Bridgerton and Little Mermaid actor wears it well. Her boots, reaching skyward, are a good counterbalance.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton womenswear spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya spawned countless uses of the word ‘daring’ from the media lexicon this week as she slinked down the orange carpet in a plunging white zipper dress at Louis Vuitton’s Paris show. Gold hardware adorned the shoulders of the actor and brand ambassador like a pair of gilded suspenders.

Emma Chamberlain attends Miu Miu’s ready-to-wear spring 2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

A watch as a necklace. Impractical? Yes! Chic? Also Yes! The social media and coffee mogul Emma Chamberlain doubled down on a full palette of academia with a blue button-up shirt, blazer jacket, cascading pigtail braids and studious tortoiseshell frames while part of Miu Miu’s front row.

Emma Corrin attends Miu Miu’s ready-to-wear spring 2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Corrin

In Emma’s company was another Emma — the ever-stylish, chameleonic Corrin. The actor has no hesitation to really commit to either side of maximalism (read: their JW Anderson goldfish dress at the My Policeman European premiere) or minimalism (their elegant tailoring at Wimbledon) with a passion, here opting for something spiritually akin to a corporate trip on a tropical island.

Pamela Anderson attends Vivienne Westwood’s ready-to-wear spring 2024 show held at Pavillon Vendôme in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

In other hands, it could feel a bit like Harry Potter's sorting hat, but in Vivienne Westwood's, the label now helmed by her partner Andreas Kronthaler, the oversized headwear is quite lovely. Pamela Anderson lets it and its matching enveloping coat, belted and checked, speak for itself, save for a lick of red on her nails.

Nathalie Emmanuel attends the Stella McCartney womenswear spring/summer 2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

A fresh, minty look from Game of Thrones alum Nathalie Emmanuel on her way to Stella McCartney’s sun-drenched show at Marché Saxe-Breteuil — a three-piece that’s a beautiful, clever exercise of cargo-adjacence.

Cate Blanchett attends the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

Also in attendance was Tár star Cate Blanchett, making a case for gamine double denim that’s mashed up with twill, its panels fringed and regenerative cotton-forward in keeping with Stella McCartney’s focus on conscious luxury. While some fashion-week attendees use the event as an opportunity for peacocking, it’s nice to see Blanchett in something that appears pointed squarely towards comfort. Her layered shoes are from the brand too, a sort of sneaker trifle.

Elle Fanning attends the Alexander McQueen show at Paris Fashion Week at Le Carreau du Temple. Photo / Getty Images

Elle Fanning

At the final Alexander McQueen collection of lauded creative Sarah Burton, actor Elle Fanning sported one of the designer’s earlier works: a corseted gown covered in tiny embroidered bees from the 2013 range inspired by beekeepers, the latticework a delicate nod to honeycomb. The elaborate neckpiece, shiny and stretched up her neck like a plinth holding up her head, is a fitting theatrical finish for a brand devoted to the avant-garde.

