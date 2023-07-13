The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Billie Eilish To Robert Downey Jr

Our ongoing relationship with Barbie’s marketing team is at its peak right now. Every day, it seems, there’s a premiere; everything is a shade of diabetically sweet pink. It’s a lot, and it’s fun, which is to say we’ll continue to lay all our faith in Greta Gerwig.
Ashley Graham
Polka dots vamped to the cameras on model Ashley Graham at the world premiere of Barbie. The dress? Nina Ricci, designed by Harris Reed, who ascended to the brand’s front-man position at warp speed. The fashion darling’s talent is on full display here, a cobbling together of frothy tulle, a pleated bustier and a mermaid skirt. For a designer who has so often flown tightly, some might say dangerously, close to costume, this plumage-like dress is extravagant but wearable.
Billie Eilish
Joining her on the pink carpet was a corporate Billie Eilish, the singer looking like she’d just clocked off from an unreservedly stylish nine-to-five. In a Gucci button-down, airy Raf Simmons shorts and toyish velour ERL sneakers, she looked comfortable in the cavalcade of high-wattage outfits.
Issa Rae
President Barbie is smiling and slinking in a Marc Bouwer dress that’s a millie-feuille of detail: the supportive turtleneck, the shoulder-to-shoulder bow, the sultry cut-out, the rippled belt.
Greta Gerwig
Speaking of the director of the moment, Greta Gerwig gave the people what they wanted: her, on the red carpet, in pink. The outfit of choice: A head-to-toe ensemble from fashion’s titan of magenta, Valentino, comprising a jacket, skirt and pussy-bow blouse without the bow.
Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars alum and luggage entrepreneur recently joined the Mattel collaboration circuit with a glossy, soon-to-be-released limited collection of Béis x Barbie bags. Meanwhile, she donned a bell-shaped Shushu/Tong dress in this week’s procession, the vintage-inspired look striated with a thick, charming headband and delicate heels.
Robert Downey Jr
The crispness, the confidence. Robert Downey Jr may have immortalised his fame with Marvel, but he wields it well on the red carpet, here in a navy ensemble you could wear to a fancy dinner or a gallery opening, and moody enough for the premiere of a film whose trailer traffics on darkness and suspense.
Emily Blunt
It’s shiny, it’s sage, and it’s got an air of authority owing to those assertive shoulder pads and paper-scarp collar, Emily Blunt’s Balmain gown was a pure satin spectacle.
Cillian Murphy
With the dissolving of dress codes, it’s nice to see the Oppenheimer star keep things firmly in the taxonomy of relaxed-smart. The doubling of milk-chocolate brown isn’t punchy, but it does take a risk.
Emma Corrin
They’ve built their wardrobe notoriety on look-at-me fits — a goldfish-in-a-bag dress to the My Policeman European premiere, a swim cap and witchy black talons to the 2021 Emmys. Yet Emma Corin serves simplicity well too. Case in point: Their crisp cream Ralph Lauren suit and Miu Miu glasses accessorised with a buzz cut at Wimbledon.