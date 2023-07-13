The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Billie Eilish To Robert Downey Jr

Our ongoing relationship with Barbie’s marketing team is at its peak right now. Every day, it seems, there’s a premiere; everything is a shade of diabetically sweet pink. It’s a lot, and it’s fun, which is to say we’ll continue to lay all our faith in Greta Gerwig.

Ashley Graham attends the world premiere of ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Polka dots vamped to the cameras on model Ashley Graham at the world premiere of Barbie. The dress? Nina Ricci, designed by Harris Reed, who ascended to the brand’s front-man position at warp speed. The fashion darling’s talent is on full display here, a cobbling together of frothy tulle, a pleated bustier and a mermaid skirt. For a designer who has so often flown tightly, some might say dangerously, close to costume, this plumage-like dress is extravagant but wearable.

Billie Eilish attends the world premiere of ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Joining her on the pink carpet was a corporate Billie Eilish, the singer looking like she’d just clocked off from an unreservedly stylish nine-to-five. In a Gucci button-down, airy Raf Simmons shorts and toyish velour ERL sneakers, she looked comfortable in the cavalcade of high-wattage outfits.

Issa Rae attends the world premiere of ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Issa Rae

President Barbie is smiling and slinking in a Marc Bouwer dress that's a millie-feuille of detail: the supportive turtleneck, the shoulder-to-shoulder bow, the sultry cut-out, the rippled belt.

Greta Gerwig attends the world premiere of ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Speaking of the director of the moment, Greta Gerwig gave the people what they wanted: her, on the red carpet, in pink. The outfit of choice: A head-to-toe ensemble from fashion’s titan of magenta, Valentino, comprising a jacket, skirt and pussy-bow blouse without the bow.

Shay Mitchell attends the world premiere of ‘Barbie’ in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars alum and luggage entrepreneur recently joined the Mattel collaboration circuit with a glossy, soon-to-be-released limited collection of Béis x Barbie bags. Meanwhile, she donned a bell-shaped Shushu/Tong dress in this week’s procession, the vintage-inspired look striated with a thick, charming headband and delicate heels.

Robert Downey Jr attends the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr

The crispness, the confidence. Robert Downey Jr may have immortalised his fame with Marvel, but he wields it well on the red carpet, here in a navy ensemble you could wear to a fancy dinner or a gallery opening, and moody enough for the premiere of a film whose trailer traffics on darkness and suspense.

Emily Blunt attends the 'Oppenheimer' premiere in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Blunt

It’s shiny, it’s sage, and it’s got an air of authority owing to those assertive shoulder pads and paper-scarp collar, Emily Blunt’s Balmain gown was a pure satin spectacle.

Cillian Murphy attends the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Cillian Murphy

With the dissolving of dress codes, it’s nice to see the Oppenheimer star keep things firmly in the taxonomy of relaxed-smart. The doubling of milk-chocolate brown isn’t punchy, but it does take a risk.

Emma Corrin attends day seven of Wimbledon in London. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Corrin