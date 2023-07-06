The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Camila Cabello To Cate Blanchett

This week toggled between excess and restraint. Some outfits saw 80s-inspired suit jackets abound in candy colours (mint, Barbie’s signature Pantone 219 C), boomeranging from Seoul to London. And while certain looks were loudly luxurious, with slinking trains and butterfly membranes, there were surprising moments of quiet too (most notably, a subdued Schiaparelli).

Margot Robbie attends the Seoul premiere of 'Barbie'. Photo / Getty Images

Margot Robbie

You have to admire Margot Robbie’s commitment to the theme. This week, in Seoul, the actress dressed as 1985′s Day-to-Night Barbie, the ‘day’ look comprising a hyper-saturated Versace suit with assertive shoulders, a white fedora, and a chunky, rhinestoned-covered cell phone by Judith Leiber. Her night look — a sparkling bodice and fluffy skirt — nodded keenly to the former in its use of crystals and signature pink.

Manahou Mackay attends the ‘Barbie’ Celebration Party at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Sydney. Photo/ Getty Images

Manahou Mackay

In a sea of pink premieres, New Zealand model and Viva cover star Manahou Mackay tapped a different kind of uniform: Versace and latex. The look, styled by Miguel Urbina Tan, seemed akin to Catwoman’s skintight costume — black, deadly and chic — but with part of Barbie’s trademark twee: hair in a gravity-defying swoop, a bag and gloves that could feasibly come in an accessory set.

Warwick Thornton and Cate Blanchett at the photo call for ‘The New Boy’ screening in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Warwick Thornton and Cate Blanchett

It's nice seeing Cate Blanchett re-wear some of her outfits, especially when they're minty, have a lovely tie and are made from deadstock fabric. This time, she forgoed the gargantuan pink bow of this slouchy Valentino haute couture suit, but it hasn't lost anything — still tonal, still with striking lapels. As for Warwick Thornton, the Australian film-maker opts for whimsical embroidered detailing and sturdy cowboy boots.

Camila Cabello attends the Iris Van Herpen haute couture fall/winter 2023/2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Meanwhile, at Paris Fashion Week, things leaned toward Lepidoptera. A butterfly-like Camila Cabello sat at the Iris Van Herpen show, joining Game of Thrones alum Maisie Williams in delicate, swooping sheer.

Camila Cabello attends the Stéphane Rolland haute couture fall/winter 2023/2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Camila Cabello

It’s been a big week of avant-garde fits for the singer, who ascended the stairs of Paris opera house Palais Garnier in a sort of envelope-like Stéphane Rolland dress, its hyperbolic train slinking up the stairs behind her.

Emma Chamberlain attends the Thom Browne haute couture fall/winter 2023/2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Podcaster and coffee company owner Emma Chamberlain sported a corseted white-on-white-on-white Thom Browne outfit at the brand’s haute couture show. The retro result, with firetruck accents, is full-time Internet ‘it’ girl.

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the Schiaparelli haute couture fall/winter 2023/2024 show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

The American actress looks comfortable in Schiaparelli, unusual for a brand that so often creates clothes that suck the air out of a room, whose surrealist edge resoundingly triumphs over sensibility (remember those faux taxidermy lion and snow leopard heads that broke the internet?). There’s still a painterly flourish here — those eyes for buttons, the silhouette marked in blue — but it exists in the everyday.

Tina Kunakey arrives at the Azzedine Alaïa show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Tina Kunakey

Do Tina Kunakey’s jeans look like they’ve been inflated with a balloon pump? Yes. But that’s the point for the influencer-model, who sauntered during Paris Fashion Week in a pair that embodied the big, buoyant pant trend, nicely proportioned with a crop top and jersey bodysuit, all from Alaïa. An outfit formula to write down.

Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Ryan Peniston vs Andy Murray at Wimbledon in London. Photo / Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales