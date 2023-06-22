The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Dan Carter To Zendaya

What are they wearing? It’s the animating question behind many events that call for a particular kind of preening, which this week included Paris Fashion Week. There is no telling how many guests were there to catalogue it, only that in attendance were, among many others, two sports stars: Dan Carter, in a bomber jacket, and Lewis Hamilton, in cream. Elsewhere, Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie looked ethereal, and Zendaya sparkled.

Mariela Garriga attends the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

Mariela Garriga

There are a few formulas that really work on firetruck-red press carpets, and actress Mariela Garriga opts for a classic — a strapless gown that’s meringue-sweet and practically looks like frosting — at a Mission: Impossible premiere in Rome. Her dress of choice? A tiered confection from Armani Privé, embroidered with crystals and pearls and other magpie treasures.

Rebecca Ferguson attends the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

Rebecca Ferguson

For a fabric that so often exists in the realm of Santa suits and medieval aristocracy, Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson’s velvet gown from Emporio Armani looks great. It’s buoyant and regal, and feels squarely modern thanks to those coiling shoulder straps.

Pom Klementieff attends the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One' in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

Pom Klementieff

Let it be said: Fendi's Kim Jones can craft a chimera of a dress. This elegant pink piece, worn by French actress Pom Klementieff, has all the workings of many things: Is it a slip dress? A silk bra? Lace intimates? For something that swoops like a kind of bubblegum Roman statuary, the answer doesn't matter.

Justin H. Min attends the 'Shortcomings' premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Justin H. Min

Actor Justin H. Min opts for a neutral two-piece that’s part tracksuit, part suit-suit, on the press circuit for comedy Shortcomings (also starring Sherry Cola, Ally Maki and Tavi Gevinson), where he plays a film-making misanthrope. The earthy, watertight finish? A stomping pair of Loewe slip-on boots.

Gwendoline Christie arrives at the V&A 2023 summer party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie

Games of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie looked luminous in a Giles Deacon gown and a nude pair of Louboutins at the Victoria and Albert Museum’s summer party this week. Billowy, ethereal, and gallery-appropriate.

Lewis Hamilton attends the Wales Bonner menswear spring/summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton

Fashion’s Formula One favourite has donned everything from spangled boiler suits to head-to-toe fuschia. But while Lewis Hamilton knows how to keep things fun, he’s adept at pared-back sophistication, too. At the Wales Bonner show this week (a trusted label — he wore a suit from the brand when he was knighted), Hamilton looked comfortable in cream. The chunky necklace is a nice touch.

Dan Carter attends the Louis Vuitton menswear spring/summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Dan Carter

Dan Carter added sitting at Pharrell Williams’ debut Louis Vuitton show to his long resume of things retired sensational rugby players have the fortune of attending. His Louis look — a frayed leather bomber, black trousers and monochrome, monogrammed sneakers — is simple stuff that speaks to the power of smart-casual. It’s about scale, proportion and moveability. Perhaps there’s something to be said for an outfit that could segue from Paris catwalk to night out with the boys.

Zendaya at the Louis Vuitton spring 2024 menswear show in Paris. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya