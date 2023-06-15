The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Margot Robbie To Jeff Goldblum

The red (and pink) carpets this week were nothing if not a font of lessons: the potentials of a paillette swim cap, the perks of the quotidian and the outlandish. Events included a runway show, film premieres and the 76th Annual Tony Awards — a gregarious happening — where garments were garnished with tulle, capes, beadwork and fuzz.

Jessica Chastain attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain dripped in canary-yellow Gucci, an opulent display of pleats and cape construction. The necklace, nay, amulet, is also from the brand, a final flourish that placed the actress somewhere between Disney princess and queen of Genovia.

J. Harrison Ghee attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

J. Harrison Ghee

J. Harrison Ghee, singer, dancer and now Tony award-winner for best leading actor in a musical (the first non-binary actor to do so), wore an industrious feat of fabric-wrangling this week. The bright blue gown and long blue evening gloves from Jerome Lamaar encased their body like a kind of sculptural flower.

Miriam Silverman attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Miriam Silverman

Miriam Silverman, who won the award for best performance by a featured actress in a play for The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, was, at least in her wardrobe, a lesson in monochrome. Her colour-blocking Safiyaa dress clung to her body and hung from her shoulders, communicating a particular sort of high-octane ease. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Stephanie Hsu attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star glided through the night in an anathema to the event’s bolder looks: a midnight-black dress from Markarian. It was a nod to a more classic formula — puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves, a billowing skirt and drop earrings — where the only thing conspicuous was its elegance.

Jodie Comer attends 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer also kept things simple in a glittering Thom Browne gown punctuated by pearly Ana Khouri earrings. The proportions are strapless and slightly flared, offering up their own kind of drama alongside a great blow wave.

Helen Park attends the 76th Annual Tony Awards in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Helen Park

The composer looks stunning in this frothy, leg-swallowing Andrew Kwon gown garnished with a black tulle bodice.

Margot Robbie attends the New York premiere of 'Asteroid City'. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie may have swapped one highly calibrated universe (Barbie) for another (Wes Anderson), but the sweet-chic brief remained, this time in a black-and-white mini from Schiaparelli.

Darren Criss attends the 'Asteroid City' New York premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Darren Criss

Joining Robbie at the premiere of Anderson’s desert space cadet dramedy was Darren Criss, in a playful sheer check button-down. A moment for well-cut trousers.

Maya Hawke attends the New York premiere of 'Asteroid City'. Photo / Getty Images

Maya Hawke

She’s brought us some of our favourite recent looks (cocooned in a cloud confection at the Met Gala, twirling in avocado green at Cannes), and Stranger Things’ Maya Hawke didn’t disappoint in this spangled Prada number either. The paillette swim cap? Gorgeous.

Jeff Goldblum attends the 'Asteroid City' New York premiere. Photo / Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum

The pose, and the fluzzy yellow-trim collar, say it all: Jeff Goldblum knows how to have fun. The collars are sharp, the tie is camouflaged, the look is Prada, and the vibe is Wessy.

Julia Fox is seen front row during the LuisaViaRoma and British Vogue Runway Icons at Piazzale Michelangelo in Florence. Photo / Getty Images

Julia Fox

The ‘it’ girl has built a reputation for outrageous occasionwear in a territory that slinks, exposes and morphs. Julia Fox delivered again in Florence at Vogue and LuisaViaRoma’s catwalk event Runway Icons. An avant-garde homage to Little Red Riding Hood? Maybe. The only certainty is that it’s inflated enough and daring enough to turn heads.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny'. Photo / Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge