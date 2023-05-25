No film festival cuts quite a figure like Cannes. It’s a frothy promenade of titans, the directing kind and the acting kind, each taking to the red carpet with the same enthusiasm as they would its bigger sartorial cousin, the Met Gala.

The dissonance between the frivolity and the films was felt acutely this year, not least because the French festival front-loaded itself with controversy when it opened with Jeanne du Barry, a costume drama that saw Johnny Depp’s first role since his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard. Then there was the first look at The Idol, the new HBO series from Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, which has been described at its most generous as a “gorgeous-looking horror show”. On the archaeology front, Harrison Ford said goodbye to his globe-trotting adventurer Indiana Jones while also receiving an honourary Palme d’Or.

But where headlines swirled, so did the fashion, from a powder-blue optical confection courtesy of Elsa Hosk, to various shades of slinky emerald.

Maya Hawke attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Maya Hawke

She came, she twirled, she conquered. Maya Hawke has built something of a reputation for excellent occasionwear, and this strapless Prada grown with vivid blue gloves and Chopard jewellery is no exception. Dancing with co-star Rupert Friend at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s next aesthetically calibrated film, Asteroid City, the brief from stylist Harry Lambert was clear: structure where it counts, fun formality everywhere else.

Rupert Friend attends the 'Asteroid City' photocall in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Rupert Friend

Of course, Rubert looked dashing too, in custom cream Ralph Lauren. Hardly tying the tie was bold, but sometimes you need a little louche.

Wes Anderson attends the 'Asteroid City' photocall in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Wes Anderson

Prior to earning a six-minute standing ovation for his film which had cowboys, aliens and a customary star-studded cast, the director kept things casual. A special mention for the barely seen but keenly felt yellow socks.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson

Not the only celebrity to don a bra-strap-revealing gown, Scarlett Johansson sports pretty pink Prada and a coral-red pout — and it looks brilliant.

Fan Bingbing attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

Fan Bingbing tripled down on feathers in this voluminous piece by Tamara Ralph Couture. The black bow belt is a lovely addition, a smart way to bring gravity to an ensemble that floats at all angles.

Brie Larson attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Brie Larson Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A Chanel moment that segued tweed and any adjacent stuffiness, Brie Larson’s midi dress is cropped and sweet. The black-and-white pumps add just the right amount of pointed-toe elegance.

Julia Garner attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Julia Garner

The actress slinked in an ethereal Gucci halter dress, an apparent nod (the waist detail!) to the one worn by Keira Knightley in 2007′s Atonement.

Tina Kunakey attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Tina Kunakey

Fitted yet sophisticated, Tina Kunakey opts for silvery lace Alaia. The high neck and just-above-the-elbow sleeves ensure things stay smart.

Georgia Fowler attends the 'Asteroid City' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Georgia Fowler

Disco ball on the top, firetruck red on the bottom. Georgia Fowler keeps it light but glitzy in this Rasario split dress with Tiffany & Co. jewels. Additional fabric meant the model could flex the dress like a matador cape, and she did.

Jourdan Dunn attends the 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Jourdan Dunn

Do I want to brush the hair out of Jourdan’s face? Yes. But there’s much to love about this Elie Saab ensemble: the taffeta, the pouf, the flirty off-the-shoulder-ness.

Elsa Hosk attends the 'La Passion De Dodin Bouffant' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

A powder blue optical illusion came courtesy of Elsa Hosk, with a dress that looks like something Cinderella might wear. Her gown is Viktor & Rolf, a tulle confection built askew (something it shares with much of the brand’s surreal spring/summer 2023 couture collection). The simple Messika necklace is a nice touch.

Michelle Yeoh attends the 'Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

The Everything Everywhere All At Once actress goes for swishy glamour in this sweeping Balenciaga gown and matching stole. There are black opera gloves, naturally, but there’s something nice about them in the sea of emerald.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 'Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall)' red carpet in Cannes, France. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence