Lay All Your Love On Lace With These 15 Sweet Pieces

There’s something polarising about wearing lace.

On the one hand, its turn-of-the-century roots and sense of decorum make it the perfect option for special events — particularly great to consider now as we segue into mid-winter occasions.

It’s a fastidious type of fabric that sometimes pops up every now and then, less so in recent times, but it’s having something of a small renaissance this season, possibly on the back of everyone needing to feel pulled together again.

There’s a reason why the majority of lace items included in this round-up are from international brands, with a smattering from local designers who have embraced the complicated textile in its archives and re-energised it for a new era (here’s looking at you, Zambesi and Kate Sylvester).

Of course, the best place to invest in lace for the first time is vintage. It’s there you’ll often find the type of lace that modern-day machinery just cannot produce anymore. Delicate styles of lace from needle lace to chantilly add a sense of pure romance to any look.

On the other hand, brands like Acne make a convincing case for the type of precision-like lace made with laser technology that offers a contemporary take on a classic — unique lace patterns that only modern machinery can deliver.

Overall, lace offers up a sense of romance, but that’s not to say it doesn’t have range: pair a delicate floral-strung dress with chunky stomping boots and the mood is looser, less dainty.

From pink vintage trousers to an ankle-grazing maxi, we’ve rounded up pieces that go places. There’s a green dress reminiscent of a flourishing garden, and a fitted shirt with exaggerated sleeves and a sharp collar that would be as comfortable in an office as it would be at a bar with friends. In any case, they’re extremely versatile, which means you’ll lean on these lace looks time and again.

When it comes to caring for your lace pieces, a gentle handwash cycle works best, and if you can, place your lace garment in a delicate wash bag. Soaking in cool water also helps if you prefer handwashing.

Another quick-pro tip: Try not to lean against any walls or fences, dealing with lace snags can be unbearably boring.

Lace looks compiled by Annabel Dickson.