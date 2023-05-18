Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. Huffer’s new down range is here just in time for the winter chill, so is Twenty-seven Names’ new coat — plus you can pick up a piece of Paris Georgia for a steal.

New in

A magical new Meadowlark collection

We viewed this range a few months ago, and since then I’ve been waiting to share it with you. Called Neptune and launching today, striking pieces set the tone, and the oceanic focus — it’s named for the Roman god of the sea — translates to undulating organic shapes and interesting textures, rendered in silver, 9ct gold and gold plated, and materials like natural pearl, garnet and peridot. While the celestial elements (after all, Neptune is a planet too) feature in star and moon motifs. Elegant and odd in equal measure, the range takes a less-is-more approach that’s far from dainty — and with a pair of earrings like these ($1439 for sterling silver, pictured above) you don’t need other accessories. Pieces are being released throughout May and June, so keep an eye out.

Huffer Superloft down jacket in copper. Photo / Supplied

Huffer has launched its new down range

There’s nothing more comforting than swaddling yourself in a good puffer jacket; warm and functional, the volume also helps you to literally take up space as you move through the world — a good thing indeed. And with the casualization of our wardrobes (and New Zealanders’ longstanding affinity with a puffer), down jackets have become an accepted urban uniform for all kinds of people. “The brand has a cross-generational clientele from all over the country,” wrote Viva’s Dan Ahwa, reporting on the brand’s 25th anniversary last year. And since launching in 1997 — originally focused on snow and skatewear — puffer jackets have been a foundational part of the Huffer assortment. Though its offering is now more broad, puffer jackets are still one of the core product lines, with its new drop of SuperLoft down jackets released this week.

Just in time for the chilly weather, and all filled with ethical Responsible Down Standard-certified 80 per cent duck down fill, the collection features a range of styles — from classic neutrals and navy to this very fun, very high-vis number in copper metallic, $420, an iteration that would translate to nighttime escapades rather well (it has a water-resistant coating) and would look great with some leather pants.

Twenty-seven Names Michelangelo coat and Principessa dress. Photo / Supplied

Say "Ciao!" to the new Twenty-seven Names collection

We’ve been looking at a lot of coats this week, and there’s another good one in Twenty-seven Names’ latest capsule Dolce — which also includes a new print (confetti!) in two dresses and two blouses — the dashing and double-breasted Michelangelo coat, $790. Long, grey and very versatile (made from deadstock wool), it’s worn here very nicely by Yawynne Yem, PR account manager at Showroom 22, and if you’re after recommendations of a food nature this week, as well as fashion, then Yawynne and Twenty-seven Names cofounder Anjali Burnett have both shared their favourite pies in Te Whanganui-a-Tara with Viva.

Just Another Fisherman flannel shirt. Photo / Supplied

Just Another Fisherman has some great flannel shirts.

Speaking of cosy comforts... It’s the season for warm layers, and there’s nothing quite like a classic flannel shirt to keep you feeling protected in the elements. One that all genders can enjoy is this option from Just Another Fisherman. The local menswear brand has cornered its market for outdoor-inspired garments with a soft spot for the time-honoured pastime of fishing. The lifestyle label focuses on comfortable, efficient, practical clothing that supports life on the water and in the great outdoors, creating garments that focus on giving back to the environment, whether it’s via its recycled collection or Better Cotton Collection. Founded in 2012 by Aaron Styles, the brand has two retail stores in Auckland — one conveniently located in its head office/showroom space in Eden Terrace and the other in Commercial Bay, with a third retail outpost scheduled to open later this year in Newmarket. On our wishlist is its collection of great flannel overshirts that can be worn by anyone, available in a range of colours, including the earthy palette of this classic plaid Boatyard shirt, $140.

Levi's 1873 XX Waist Overalls. Photo / Supplied

Levi’s is bringing back a piece of history

Between Jean Paul Gaultier and Mugler, reissues are becoming quite a thing for the fashion industry — a savvy way to utilise a brand archive, harness desirability, and create limited-edition ranges to supplement mainline collections. The latest to get on board is Levi’s, which has gone into its famous historic archive to celebrate the 150th anniversary of its 501 jeans, and reissued the very first pair that started it all: its first-ever blue jeans. This very special recreation, the 1873 XX Waist Overalls, features a traditional cinched back, crotch gusset, watch pocket and more authentic details, and will be available from May 20 online at selected Levi’s stores.

What’s happening

Papa Clothing pop-up at Ponsonby Central. Photo / Supplied

Papa is having a pop-up

There’s been a lot going on at Ponsonby Central lately, with the recalibration of Bedford Soda & Liquor, retail residencies from independent operators like Our Little Market (and the precinct going up for sale itself). The latest to join the space, albeit temporarily, is Papa Clothing, which has a pop-up store from May 15 to 21. Stop by to meet designer Keva Rands and her lovely team, see the new collection Wave III, and explore the brand’s full range of distinctive designs — from the breezy linen pieces, to the great sweats and T-shirts, it’s all made to be lived in and looks great on everyone.

So is Wilson & Dorset

Another pop-up, this time on the home front, is from Wilson & Dorset, which has opened a concept lounge in Tāmaki Makaurau for a limited time (until May 28 to be precise), giving you a chance to see, feel and buy its luxurious sheepskin range. 242 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland.

On sale

Paris Georgia Ariana dress in butter and caramel. Photo / Paris Georgia

Pick up some Paris Georgia

If reading our recent cover story about Paris Mitchell Temple and Georgia Cherry left you wanting to have a piece of their sensationally successful brand for yourself, then you might want to peruse their end-of-season sale. There are some great bargains to be had, including a very delicious butter and caramel-hued dress (pictured above), this funky singlet, and plenty of pieces with their signature sweetheart neckline.

Jimmy D silk georgette dress. Photo / Supplied

Discounts on Jimmy D continue