Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. With a second wave of fashion collections being launched for the season, we’ve been catching up with what’s new for some notable local designers.

New in

Fortella military-style overshirt and fatigue trousers, available from Crane Brothers. Photo / Supplied

Italian menswear line Fortela is now available in Aotearoa

On a business trip to Milan last year, Crane Brothers founder Murray Crane visited the Fortela showroom and flagship store founded in 2015 by menswear aficionado Alessandro Squarzi. A thoughtful selection is now available exclusively in New Zealand from Crane Brothers in High St, Ponsonby and online, including military fatigue trousers in classic hues, selvedge denim and elegantly casual overshirts. “For me, menswear is incredibly simple, it works best, in a very narrow channel drawing its inspiration from a handful of sources,” says Murray. “Key elements and inspiration include vintage fashion, military, Western and preppy. It’s a community drawn together by a common love of vintage cars, motorcycles, and watches, loosely blended with a more traditional tailoring bent; it is a heady mix. These things are ever-present in my own work, and by default, the brands I am drawn to. I hope you like it as much as I do.”

Harris Tapper wool-blend twill top and suit trousers from its pre-fall 2023 collection. Photo / Supplied

Harris Tapper

Five years is a long time in fashion, and to be honest it feels like Harris Tapper has been around longer, likely due to its quietly consistent and sophisticated womenswear with a thoughtful touch, notable success — its global stockists have included the likes of famed London department store Harrods — and (of course) the time warp of Covid years. Using this half-decade milestone for a moment of reflection and recalibration, founders Lauren Tapper and Sarah Harris Gould have rejigged their approach, streamlining the range and operations — a shift that’s apparent with their latest collection, pre-fall 2023, which has just launched.

Viva has been following and reporting on their work since the brand debuted, and Viva editor Amanda Linnell was on hand to view the new collection at an intimate debut in Auckland, finding lots to love. “A beautifully edited collection made of luxurious pieces you know will see you glide through the season and beyond with subtle elegance,” she says. “It’s wonderful to see Lauren and Sarah’s work continue to evolve as they mature as designers and understand their market more. This is a brand that oozes quiet luxury.”

And as far as her favourite item goes, it's one that's both striking and practical. "The restrained yet edgy, sculptural design of the Andree top, which comes in a heavy twill wool suiting. It is a sophisticated mix of sexy and serious."

Caitlin Crisp tan check 100 per cent wool coat. Photo / Supplied

There’s a new collection from Caitlin Crisp

If you’re a fan of silky dresses, sophisticated shirting and a modern blazer, then you’ll be glad to know that Caitlin Crisp has just unveiled her new collection. Made in New Zealand, it features an array of smart separates that would do you well for a range of occasions. The square necks are particularly nice and fresh, as is a nice check coat that would translate from weekday to weekend with ease.

What’s happening

Max has launched a “sell later” option to facilitate resale

Aimed at giving pre-loved garments a second life, Max has made it easy for customers to do this right from the initial purchase; select “sell later” when you add an item to your cart, create a Designer Wardrobe account if you don’t have one already, and then when you’re ready to find your piece a new home for whatever reason (sizing, vibe, lifestyle change) the info will already be loaded on the platform facilitating swift and simple resale without the admin of taking a picture and typing out all the detail. Smart indeed. Max is the launch partner for Designer Wardrobe’s new “Sell Later” tool, so we will hopefully see this rolled out at other local retailers soon — stay tuned!

Papa is having a pop-up

Whangārei-based clothing brand Papa Clothing is bringing its lovely wares — and new collection Wave III — to Tāmaki Makaurau for a limited time, with designer Keva Rands hosting a pop-up store in Ponsonby Central from May 15 to 21, open every day from 10am to 6pm.

Bizarre Bazaar is branching out into e-commerce

At long last, you no longer need a trip to Wellington (like I did last weekend) to visit uber-hip Te Aro boutique Bizarre Bazaar, with the retailer launching its nostalgically named “Cyberstore”. At a click you can get your hands on hand-picked vintage, indie fashion and one-off pieces from a coterie of cool brands that all align with the store’s distinctive aesthetic.

Land & Sea and Huffer are hosting a get-together

Here’s one for next week: local outdoor apparel retailer Land & Sea is teaming up with Huffer for a “beer and bro down” event on Thursday May 18, 6pm to 9pm. 36 Pollen St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

On sale

Taylor is holding a workroom sale