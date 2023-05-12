The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Beyoncé To Stanley Tucci

There were leg warmers and lace, molten gowns and space-aged ensembles this week, as celebrities leaned into a particular kind of high-wattage fantasy and easy moves that took outfits to big, puffy places.
Phoebe Tonkins and Margot Robbie
Chanel made a splashy entry to the resort season this week with a runway show at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios. A water tower cut a sharp figure in the distance, while a slew of leg warmers and sporty ensembles trotted with the brand’s tweed formality. A post-show performance by Snoop Dogg may have ended the evening, but highlights also included its seated guests, from Kristen Stewart (fresh off a stellar turn at the Met Gala) and Riley Keough to a coord-donning Phoebe Tonkins and a casual, glittering Margot Robbie in a chain-link vest and high-waisted bell bottoms.
Halle Bailey
Also making waves was actor and singer Halle Bailey, who arrived on the blue carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti outfit perfectly calibrated to her role as Ariel in Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid. It’s polished. It’s molten. It’s reminiscent of fish scales or shells. Yet its marine princess energy isn’t as much cosplay as an homage to one of the biggest films of the year.
Jonah Hauer-King
Jonah Hauer-King, new Disney prince, opted for a simpler look: a tailored Dior suit. It’s nice to see a classic formula done well, the trousers snugly fitted and cropped at the ankle, the double-breasted suit jacket with a placket across the chest, for flourish.
Awkwafina
There’s something charming about big, puffy, potentially obstructive sleeves, and actress-comedian Awkwafina’s golden look doubled down on it with this Simone Rocha look, from multiple bows to a tiny, shiny bag styled by Erica Cloud.
Stanley Tucci
Stanley Tucci has long set a high benchmark for sharp suiting. Neutrals? Corduroy? A veritable breeze for the man of good taste, paired with a lovely, palatable chocolate tie and matching shoes. There’s also a pocket square. Sauve but unstuffy.
Beyoncé
The singer began her Renaissance World Tour this week, and a wardrobe fit for the funk of the dancefloor. Described as “sci-fi disco” and “club-ready couture”, Beyoncé leaned into the bejewelled and the reflective, including this buzzy look by David Koma. Other outfits spanned a provocative bodysuit (Loewe), a battle-ready suit (McQueen), and a pearl corset (Balmain).
Penélope Cruz
A dress that could segue into a summer holiday, this Dolce & Gabbana polka dot number worn by Penélope Cruz is relaxed and romantic.
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung kept things dark and slinky at a Veuve Clicquot event this week, a strong case for slip dresses that lean into lace. The slim scarf is a simple move but can’t be beaten with a formal fit. It’s proof that a pared-back silhouette can be just as impactful as a dizzying, decadent one.