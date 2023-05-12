The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Beyoncé To Stanley Tucci

There were leg warmers and lace, molten gowns and space-aged ensembles this week, as celebrities leaned into a particular kind of high-wattage fantasy and easy moves that took outfits to big, puffy places.

Phoebe Tonkins and Margot Robbie attend the Chanel resort 2024 ready-to-wear show in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Phoebe Tonkins and Margot Robbie

Chanel made a splashy entry to the resort season this week with a runway show at Los Angeles’ Paramount Studios. A water tower cut a sharp figure in the distance, while a slew of leg warmers and sporty ensembles trotted with the brand’s tweed formality. A post-show performance by Snoop Dogg may have ended the evening, but highlights also included its seated guests, from Kristen Stewart (fresh off a stellar turn at the Met Gala) and Riley Keough to a coord-donning Phoebe Tonkins and a casual, glittering Margot Robbie in a chain-link vest and high-waisted bell bottoms.

Halle Bailey attends the world premiere of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' in California. Photo / Getty Images

Halle Bailey

Also making waves was actor and singer Halle Bailey, who arrived on the blue carpet in a Valdrin Sahiti outfit perfectly calibrated to her role as Ariel in Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid. It’s polished. It’s molten. It’s reminiscent of fish scales or shells. Yet its marine princess energy isn’t as much cosplay as an homage to one of the biggest films of the year.

Jonah Hauer-King attends the world premiere of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' in California. Photo / Getty Images

Jonah Hauer-King

Jonah Hauer-King, new Disney prince, opted for a simpler look: a tailored Dior suit. It's nice to see a classic formula done well, the trousers snugly fitted and cropped at the ankle, the double-breasted suit jacket with a placket across the chest, for flourish.

Awkwafina attends the world premiere of Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Awkwafina

There’s something charming about big, puffy, potentially obstructive sleeves, and actress-comedian Awkwafina’s golden look doubled down on it with this Simone Rocha look, from multiple bows to a tiny, shiny bag styled by Erica Cloud.

Stanley Tucci attends a film-maker's in London. Photo / Getty Images

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci has long set a high benchmark for sharp suiting. Neutrals? Corduroy? A veritable breeze for the man of good taste, paired with a lovely, palatable chocolate tie and matching shoes. There’s also a pocket square. Sauve but unstuffy.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour in Sweden. Photo / Getty Images

Beyoncé

The singer began her Renaissance World Tour this week, and a wardrobe fit for the funk of the dancefloor. Described as “sci-fi disco” and “club-ready couture”, Beyoncé leaned into the bejewelled and the reflective, including this buzzy look by David Koma. Other outfits spanned a provocative bodysuit (Loewe), a battle-ready suit (McQueen), and a pearl corset (Balmain).

Penelope Cruz on the red carpet for the award ceremony of the David di Donatello 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

A dress that could segue into a summer holiday, this Dolce & Gabbana polka dot number worn by Penélope Cruz is relaxed and romantic.

Alexa Chung attends the exhibition opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Alexa Chung