The Coolest Looks Of The Week That Weren’t At The Met Gala

The first Monday of May has gone, but fashion’s orbit around the Karl Lagerfeld homage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 13th annual Costume Institute fundraiser continued long after and well before.

There was Anna Wintour’s pre-Gala dinner (relaxed and off-theme) and several post-Gala parties with hosts that included Dua Lipa, Janelle Monáe, Michaela Coel, Stella McCartney and Baz Luhrmann (glitzy and on-theme).

The pearls continued to conquer, as did the monochromatic palette, impenetrable eyewear, and cat replicas.

Lizzo arrives at the pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo

Prior to being dripped in pearls at the Met Gala, Lizzo attended the pre-Met Gala dinner in something equally drapey but far more relaxed. The gentle, colour-coordinated lenses were a nice addition to what would soon be a suite of boxy glasses on the red carpet (Jessica Chastain’s were a favourite) in honour of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld and his penchant for sturdy, impenetrable eyewear.

Julia Carey arrives at the pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Julia Carey

The television producer stepped out with James Cordon (her husband) to attend Wintour’s dinner looking ethereal in a cape, no less. Simple, sophisticated, and swishy.

Dua Lipa arrives at a pre-Met Gala dinner hosted by Anna Wintour in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Dua Lipa

Also at the pre-Met Gala dinner was singer and event co-host Dua Lipa in what can best be described as a dress and former sweater — a hunter-green Marc Jacobs ensemble paired with lace-ups that would be perilously high in other hands (feet?).

Dua Lipa and Rihanna attend the Met Gala after party. Photo / @Dualipa

Dua Lipa and Rihanna

Tweed boucle made way for bike shorts at Dua Lipa’s Met Gala after-party, with its host donning sporty head-to-toe Chanel. Rihanna traded one all-white look for another, her Valentino gown preluding a Chrome Hearts cropped, single-button blazer and thigh-high split skirt. The brief for both red carpet attendees: pearls and practicality.

Ariana DeBose attends a Met Gala after-party hosted by Janelle Monáe in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose slinked into Janelle Monáe’s after-party in a semi-sheer Altuzarra dress, a refreshing teal pause in a sea of black and white.

Chloe Fineman at the Met Gala after-party hosted by Janelle Monae in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Chloe Fineman

The bedazzled cat purse continues into the night with Chloe Fineman, who replaced her Met Gala look’s pink feline accessory with another to match the evening’s cocktail dress — a similar, if simplified, outfit that’s elegant without being stuffy.

Olivia Wilde is seen arriving at a Met Gala after-party in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The actor-director looks comfortable and carefree in the wake of the Met pageantry in this lurex-like look that takes its textural cues from netting, one of many celebs of the night leaning into wearing little.

Karlie Kloss attends a Met Gala after-party in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Also in bike shorts and joining Rihanna in new-wave maternity wear was model Karlie Kloss in a lovely sheer Collina Strada mini dress, styled by Karla Welch. Bonus points for the camellia choker.

Penélope Cruz arrives at a Met Gala after-party in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Penélope Cruz

The Met Gala host goes short in an LBD confection complete with tulle and corsetry. It’s sugary-sweet but with structural support — and a flower-bow focal point festooned at the front to bring it all together.

Olivia Rodrigo attends a Met Gala after-party hosted by Janelle Monáe in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

More bows, more embellishments from singer Olivia Rodrigo in this charming, ruffled, ever-so-slightly bib-like mini dress.

Rose McIver attends the 'Ghosts' advanced screening in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Rose McIver

New Zealand actress Rose McIver has that unique ability to segue between genres, going from a medical-student-turned-brain-consumer in the comedy-crime drama series iZombie, to holiday mainstay with royal intrigue A Christmas Prince. Her latest is the sitcom Ghosts, in which a journalist inherits a country mansion and begins to see its previous (deceased) residents. At an advanced screening in Los Angeles, she opts for a sunbeam of a look: an organza Zimmermann maxi skirt and matching bra-top with a flower applique.

Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Love Again' screening in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

The actress brought big dress energy to the screening of the upcoming rom-com Love Again. There’s a lot going on here — it’s billowy, regal, fittingly romantic, and a bit mermaid-y — but it works.