The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Rosalía To Bad Bunny

From Motomami to Bad Bunny, le sportif shapes unite in this week’s coolest looks. In contrast to fashion’s current mood of ‘quiet luxury’, these six great looks remind us of fashion’s other great gift — offering an eternally optimistic point of view with vivid colour, whimsical prints and exaggerated silhouettes, providing a one-way ticket out of Squaresville.

Rosalía (pictured above)

Tapping into her flamenco roots once more, this custom Acne Studios look was the perfect mix of frivolity and hard edge that the Spanish singer does well, as possibly the standout performance this year (sorry, Frank Ocean). London-based New Zealand model Ch’lita Collins has also helped inspire the singer with her looks, recently creating official Rosalía merch.

Donald Glover attends the 202 GQ Global Creativity Awards. Photo / Getty Images.

Donald Glover

I don’t think I recall ever seeing Donald wearing anything terrible. What I love about his personal style is that the clothes don’t wear him, and the same can be said in this instance, with this chic interpretation of a sporty pullover from Valentino’s autumn/winter 2023 collection worn to the 2023 GQ Global Creativity Awards.

Greta Lee attends the 2023 San Francisco International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Lee

An avant-garde take on stripes, this Bottega Veneta pre-fall 2023 ensemble was a surprisingly confident choice for the actor at this week’s San Francisco International Film Festival.

Bad Bunny performs on the Coachella Stage. Photo / Getty Images

Bad Bunny

The Puerto Rican performer is a global superstar arguably bigger than Harry Styles, with a suitably flamboyant approach to personal style. This patchwork medley print puffer jacket from Californian brand ERL is a great choice for Coachella 2023.

Michelle Obama appearing on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon'. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Obama

At this week’s taping of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the former US First Lady continues to flex her style credentials in a boiler suit with a pleated skirt overlay from Fendi’s autumn/winter 2023 collection with Eéra jewellery. It’s a fresh take on a utilitarian classic.

Woody Harrelson attends HBO's 'White House Plumbers' in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Woody Harrelson