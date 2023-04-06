Though not the busiest week for red carpet events, there were some strong looks from some of our favourite stars, with everything from sumptuous fabrics to unapologetic glamour and literal messages. Simple, striking and powerful was the tone this week.

Natasha Lyonne (above)

It’s been a rather momentous week for Natasha Lyonne: not only did she celebrate her birthday, the Russian Doll actor was one of the women honoured at Variety’s Power of Women awards in New York City.

She dressed to the occasion, styled by Christina Ehrlich, in a 1980s-inspired houndstooth dress, complete with elaborate buttons — an uptown look for a downtown icon. It’s from Moschino’s autumn/winter 23 ready-to-wear range, designer Jeremy Scott’s final collection for the brand, with additional tailoring by Karen Chinchilla (an important element of red carpet dressing, and one that doesn’t receive enough attention).

This is my favourite look this week. On someone else, this might not have landed — reading too literal, or too tongue in chic — but Lyonne strikes the right balance, and has years of cultural context behind her, to make it sing.

Aidy Bryant. Photo / @Aidybryant

Aidy Bryant

The fantastically funny Bryant is wearing Simone Rocha (a match made in heaven) and the black velvet here tempers the sweetness that Rocha’s dresses can sometimes err on the side of. Styled by Rebecca Grice (who also works with Haim and Maya Rudolph) it’s a fitting look for a somewhat serious event.

Law Roach and Zendaya. Photo / @Luxurylaw

Law Roach and Zendaya

This stylish twosome was in beautiful, bustling Mumbai this week for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre — a space that will showcase music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. In a nod to Indian culture and its heritage and innovation in textiles, both Law and Zendaya are wearing custom looks by Rahul Mishra (with Bulgari jewellery) styled by Mishra’s team. Zendaya’s saree-gown design is hand embroidered, as is Law’s sherwani jacket and lehenga skirt; an excellent example of collaborative cultural appreciation.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Photo / @Mjrodriguez7

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Also at the Power of Women awards, in decidedly more frothy fare was Golden Globe-winning Pose actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez — one of the event’s honorees — and this unapologetic display of femininity is powerful in a different way, and something we love to see. Styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald, her plumed dress is from Paris-based label Ashi Studio’s spring-summer 2023 couture collection, designed by Mohammed Ashi.

Also powerful (I might as well hammer this word home) was her speech, which championed trans rights and equality. “All the trials, tribulations, and successes by women who risked their lives and livelihood have changed the world,” Rodriguez said. “One of the greatest privileges that we can grant ourselves as human beings is the blessing to know who we are innately. This isn’t something that comes easy. Being a woman comes with a lot. To some, this gift may never come.”

Paul Mescal. Photo / Getty Images

Paul Mescal

Always a red-carpet delight, Mescal manages to navigate making an effort and dressing creatively with still looking down-to-earth and very much himself. No easy feet. He’s at London’s Royal Albert Hall for The Olivier Awards, where he won best actor for his turn as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire, wearing a tuxedo by Gucci — the elegant 1980s-style Lavallière tie is a great touch — and a Cartier Tank watch. Though I must say, he had another good look this week: a radical, retro short-based ensemble as he left the theatre’s stage door.

Judy Blume. Photo / Getty Images

Judy Blume

Another Variety honoree (and another good suit) it was a nice surprise to see Judy Blume pop up this week. She looks brilliant in this. Love the brooch.

Sheila Atim. Photo / @Abisoye_o

Sheila Atim presenting at Oliver Awards

Sculptural and statuesque, this Robert Wun Couture look is sensational on Sheila Atim, who was presenting at the Oliver Awards in London. The multi-hyphenate powerhouse (Atim is an actor, playwright, singer and composer) was styled by Abisoye Odugbesan for the event, who paired the look with jewellery from Bulgari, and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

Rachel Brosnahan. Photo / Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan

This look is kind of weird, but I like it. Not what red carpet dresses usually look like, it’s a refreshing change — not to mention a bold move in an era where outfits veer between bland and viral-baiting, and many miss the days of self-styled celebrities. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star’s dress, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, is by Altuzarra, and I actually think it looks better here than on the runway — there are slight differences, which have done it a service.

Anne Hathaway. Photo / Supplied

Anne Hathaway

Proving that a black cocktail frock needn’t be boring, the actor wore this tactile number to the opening of Bulgari’s Hotel Tokyo in the Japanese capital (Hathaway is a global brand ambassador) paired with jewellery from the brand, of course (a High Jewellery Serpenti necklace and earrings, plus rings).

Samantha Lux. Photo / Getty Images

Samantha Lux