Fashion

The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Taylor Swift To Celeste Barber

Save
Share
By Julia Gessler
Viva
Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Flower corsages, silky ties and barely there anklets: The stars doubled down on detail this week. There was also Chris Pine, who dabbled in what he knows best: directional, fun tailoring.

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift (above)

Looking thoroughly ‘Bejewelled’ in a hooded Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, Taylor Swift accepted her Innovator Award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, presented by indie darling Phoebe Bridgers donning a satin Rodarte slip dress. If that all wasn’t enough, there was a 3D-printed flower corsage and a heartwarming display of their longtime friendship.

Michelle Yeoh and Anya Taylor-Joy attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations at The Aubrey in London, England. Photo / Getty Images
Michelle Yeoh and Anya Taylor-Joy attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations at The Aubrey in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Anya Taylor-Joy

How do you celebrate winning an Oscar? Naturally, you throw a party. Michelle Yeoh, who took home Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her performance as parallel universe-jumping Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, threw a star-studded affair, including a leather-clad Anya Taylor-Joy in head-to-toe hot pink, a coat-toting Naomi Campbell, and a blonde Ariana Grande. As for herself, Michelle opted for a simple bodycon dress.

Cynthia Erivo attends Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations at The Aubrey in London, England. Photo / Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo attends Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations at The Aubrey in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Also looking like a well-seasoned dresser at Michelle’s big bash was actress Cynthia Erivo. The look was an on-theme composite of everything, everywhere, all at once. A striped shirt cuts a formal silhouette, but the textured dress takes things to more eclectic corners. A silky tie? It’s there too. And let’s not overlook the pair of ginormous glasses and that monogrammed Louis Vuitton belt. It’s a lot going on, and it’s thrown together with precision.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial in Utah. Photo / AP
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial in Utah. Photo / AP

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder and snow sport enthusiast entered her ski trial this week in a neutral wave of soft knits, pussy-bow blouses and languid suits perfectly calibrated for the courtroom. What served, perhaps the most, was this sweeping black ensemble with lug-sole boots that fittingly transmitted big stomp energy.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'. Photo / Getty Images
Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'. Photo / Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

It was opulence for White Noise actress Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of comedy-detective film Murder Mystery 2 (also starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler) in the form of an unmissable 70s-inspired gold Schiaparelli double-breasted coat. The whole look was given a playful edge with a slew of eye motifs by way of some sizeable hardware: gold dangling earrings and a big surreal ring.

Chris Pine attends the Los Angeles premiere 'Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Photo / Getty Images
Chris Pine attends the Los Angeles premiere 'Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Pine

A strong evergreen look from the actor this week, whose fondness for tailoring and a bit of fun once again cuts a sharp silhouette. There’s nothing groundbreaking about sticking to familiar tones, especially in colour-blocking, but there’s no judgment here. Only a great unbuttoned dress shirt.

Celeste Barber attends a special screening of Netflix series 'Wellmania' in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images
Celeste Barber attends a special screening of Netflix series 'Wellmania' in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Celeste Barber

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

On the red carpet promoting her new Netflix series Wellmania, the actor-comedian doubled down on sweetness: a lovely saccharine pink midi dress with a sweetheart neckline. A look that’s both doable and delightful, as Barber proves, with an anklet.

Viola Davis attends the premiere of 'Air' in California. Photo / Getty Images
Viola Davis attends the premiere of 'Air' in California. Photo / Getty Images

Viola Davis

At the premiere of the Ben Afflick-directed sneaker film Air, in which she plays Michael B. Jordan’s mum, Viola Davis opted for a floor-length shimmering green Roland Mouret gown with cinching and sequins. Divine! A special mention for the glittery Judith Leiber basketball purse.

Adriana Lima attends the premiere of 'Air' in California. Photo / Getty Images
Adriana Lima attends the premiere of 'Air' in California. Photo / Getty Images

Adriana Lima

Also at the Air premiere was supermodel Adriana Lima in a haze of slinky, draped Dolce & Gabbana red. Tres chic.

Share this article:

Save
Share

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Featured

More Fashion

1/52/5