The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Taylor Swift To Celeste Barber

Flower corsages, silky ties and barely there anklets: The stars doubled down on detail this week. There was also Chris Pine, who dabbled in what he knows best: directional, fun tailoring.
Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift (above)
Looking thoroughly ‘Bejewelled’ in a hooded Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, Taylor Swift accepted her Innovator Award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, presented by indie darling Phoebe Bridgers donning a satin Rodarte slip dress. If that all wasn’t enough, there was a 3D-printed flower corsage and a heartwarming display of their longtime friendship.
Michelle Yeoh and Anya Taylor-Joy
How do you celebrate winning an Oscar? Naturally, you throw a party. Michelle Yeoh, who took home Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her performance as parallel universe-jumping Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, threw a star-studded affair, including a leather-clad Anya Taylor-Joy in head-to-toe hot pink, a coat-toting Naomi Campbell, and a blonde Ariana Grande. As for herself, Michelle opted for a simple bodycon dress.
Cynthia Erivo
Also looking like a well-seasoned dresser at Michelle’s big bash was actress Cynthia Erivo. The look was an on-theme composite of everything, everywhere, all at once. A striped shirt cuts a formal silhouette, but the textured dress takes things to more eclectic corners. A silky tie? It’s there too. And let’s not overlook the pair of ginormous glasses and that monogrammed Louis Vuitton belt. It’s a lot going on, and it’s thrown together with precision.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The Goop founder and snow sport enthusiast entered her ski trial this week in a neutral wave of soft knits, pussy-bow blouses and languid suits perfectly calibrated for the courtroom. What served, perhaps the most, was this sweeping black ensemble with lug-sole boots that fittingly transmitted big stomp energy.
Jodie Turner-Smith
It was opulence for White Noise actress Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of comedy-detective film Murder Mystery 2 (also starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler) in the form of an unmissable 70s-inspired gold Schiaparelli double-breasted coat. The whole look was given a playful edge with a slew of eye motifs by way of some sizeable hardware: gold dangling earrings and a big surreal ring.
Chris Pine
A strong evergreen look from the actor this week, whose fondness for tailoring and a bit of fun once again cuts a sharp silhouette. There’s nothing groundbreaking about sticking to familiar tones, especially in colour-blocking, but there’s no judgment here. Only a great unbuttoned dress shirt.
Celeste Barber
On the red carpet promoting her new Netflix series Wellmania, the actor-comedian doubled down on sweetness: a lovely saccharine pink midi dress with a sweetheart neckline. A look that’s both doable and delightful, as Barber proves, with an anklet.
Viola Davis
At the premiere of the Ben Afflick-directed sneaker film Air, in which she plays Michael B. Jordan’s mum, Viola Davis opted for a floor-length shimmering green Roland Mouret gown with cinching and sequins. Divine! A special mention for the glittery Judith Leiber basketball purse.
Adriana Lima
Also at the Air premiere was supermodel Adriana Lima in a haze of slinky, draped Dolce & Gabbana red. Tres chic.