The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Taylor Swift To Celeste Barber

Flower corsages, silky ties and barely there anklets: The stars doubled down on detail this week. There was also Chris Pine, who dabbled in what he knows best: directional, fun tailoring.

Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift (above)

Looking thoroughly ‘Bejewelled’ in a hooded Alexandre Vauthier jumpsuit, Taylor Swift accepted her Innovator Award at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards, presented by indie darling Phoebe Bridgers donning a satin Rodarte slip dress. If that all wasn’t enough, there was a 3D-printed flower corsage and a heartwarming display of their longtime friendship.

Michelle Yeoh and Anya Taylor-Joy attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations at The Aubrey in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh and Anya Taylor-Joy

How do you celebrate winning an Oscar? Naturally, you throw a party. Michelle Yeoh, who took home Best Actress at this year’s Academy Awards for her performance as parallel universe-jumping Evelyn Wang in Everything Everywhere All At Once, threw a star-studded affair, including a leather-clad Anya Taylor-Joy in head-to-toe hot pink, a coat-toting Naomi Campbell, and a blonde Ariana Grande. As for herself, Michelle opted for a simple bodycon dress.

Cynthia Erivo attends Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations at The Aubrey in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Cynthia Erivo

Also looking like a well-seasoned dresser at Michelle’s big bash was actress Cynthia Erivo. The look was an on-theme composite of everything, everywhere, all at once. A striped shirt cuts a formal silhouette, but the textured dress takes things to more eclectic corners. A silky tie? It’s there too. And let’s not overlook the pair of ginormous glasses and that monogrammed Louis Vuitton belt. It’s a lot going on, and it’s thrown together with precision.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial in Utah. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder and snow sport enthusiast entered her ski trial this week in a neutral wave of soft knits, pussy-bow blouses and languid suits perfectly calibrated for the courtroom. What served, perhaps the most, was this sweeping black ensemble with lug-sole boots that fittingly transmitted big stomp energy.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's 'Murder Mystery 2'. Photo / Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

It was opulence for White Noise actress Jodie Turner-Smith at the premiere of comedy-detective film Murder Mystery 2 (also starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler) in the form of an unmissable 70s-inspired gold Schiaparelli double-breasted coat. The whole look was given a playful edge with a slew of eye motifs by way of some sizeable hardware: gold dangling earrings and a big surreal ring.

Chris Pine attends the Los Angeles premiere 'Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Pine

A strong evergreen look from the actor this week, whose fondness for tailoring and a bit of fun once again cuts a sharp silhouette. There’s nothing groundbreaking about sticking to familiar tones, especially in colour-blocking, but there’s no judgment here. Only a great unbuttoned dress shirt.

Celeste Barber attends a special screening of Netflix series 'Wellmania' in Sydney. Photo / Getty Images

Celeste Barber Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

On the red carpet promoting her new Netflix series Wellmania, the actor-comedian doubled down on sweetness: a lovely saccharine pink midi dress with a sweetheart neckline. A look that’s both doable and delightful, as Barber proves, with an anklet.

Viola Davis attends the premiere of 'Air' in California. Photo / Getty Images

Viola Davis

At the premiere of the Ben Afflick-directed sneaker film Air, in which she plays Michael B. Jordan’s mum, Viola Davis opted for a floor-length shimmering green Roland Mouret gown with cinching and sequins. Divine! A special mention for the glittery Judith Leiber basketball purse.

Adriana Lima attends the premiere of 'Air' in California. Photo / Getty Images

Adriana Lima