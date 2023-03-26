Furthering Viva’s commitment to amplifying new voices and talent, a group show spotlighting emerging design talent on New Zealand Fashion Week’s official schedule is one highlight to look forward to.

Viva is thrilled to present the Viva Next Gen Show as part of the official New Zealand Fashion Week schedule for 2023.

Continuing to showcase our commitment to supporting fresh design talent, applications are now open for all emerging fashion designers to participate.

Mentorship opportunities will be available to finalists to further support their goals, foster networking and collaboration opportunities within the industry, and support a circular fashion ecosystem in Aotearoa.

Open to all New Zealand citizens and New Zealand permanent residents, applicants must have been producing commercially available apparel for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years (at the time of submitting their application), and have an essential focus on sustainable and ethical business practices or demonstrate a willingness to move to a more sustainable business.

The key objectives of the showcase include:

To elevate and promote a new cohort of designers to create awareness and engagement around their brands.

Showcase fresh, young designers’ work on the official New Zealand Fashion Week schedule.

Launch future brands to local and international media, buyers, and consumers within an innovative event environment.

Foster industry networking and collaboration opportunities for Viva Next Gen designers.

Provide mentorship opportunities to emerging New Zealand fashion design talent through an NZFW mentorship programme and scholarship award (2024).

All applicants will be reviewed by a selection committee of fashion industry leaders including NZFW general manager Yasmin Farry, Viva editor Amanda Linnell, Viva fashion and creative director Dan Ahwa, stylist and award-winning costume designer Sammy Salsa, fashion designer James Dobson, and rising photographer and supporter of emerging fashion talent Matt Hurley.

“As the official media partner for NZFW this year, one of our first priorities at Viva is to continue its legacy of creating opportunities for emerging designers and amplifying their work and point of view,” says Ahwa. “It’s even more challenging these days to start a brand and maintain consistency, so this show is a chance to connect new talent with industry mentors so they have the support and advice they need to create an impactful brand and business.”