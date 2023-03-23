The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Florence Pugh To Brian Cox

It’s been a big week in television, with premiere screenings of both megawatt shows Succession and Yellowjackets. To mark the occasions, the red carpet featured casual displays of head-to-toe monochrome, and gowns engineered to surprise and swish.

Simone Kessell (above)

Titular stranded-in-the-woods thriller-drama Yellowjackets season two begins this week. New Zealand actress Simone Kessell (of Obi-Wan Kenobi fame) joins the cast as the adult version of antler queen Lottie, here donning a more-is-more green gown with a ginormous, pleated, liquid-like shoulder. A basic outfit silhouette made playful.

Juliette Lewis attends the premiere of season two of 'Yellowjackets' in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

Juliette Lewis, who plays the adult version of leather-jacket toting Natalie, took to the Yellowjackets premiere glistening in a panelled gown and star magnetism.

Sophie Thatcher attends the premiere of season two of 'Yellowjackets' in Hollywood, California. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Thatcher

Also looking very chic at the Yellowjackets premiere is Sophie Thatcher, who incidentally plays Natalie’s younger self. The sweeping silky red gown and smoky eye make for a nice juxtaposition between opulence and punk.

Jeremy Strong attends the season four premiere of 'Succession' in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Jeremy Strong

There was monochrome at the season four premiere of HBO’s dysfunctional dynasty drama Succession, courtesy of infamous method actor Jeremy Strong in an all-brown Haans Nicholas Mott ensemble that flitted between tracksuit and suit-suit. It’s something you might imagine his character, Kendall, wearing.

Brian Cox attends a special screening of 'Succession' season four at the British Museum. Photo / Getty Images

Brian Cox

And then there was Brian Cox, looking dapper also in head-to-toe brown. The electric blue turtleneck donned at this Succession season four screening takes it all to a different height.

Florence Pugh in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Florence Pugh

On her way to Good Morning America in New York City, the actress opted for an effervescent orange bodycon dress and cropped Altuzarra leather jacket. The suede Dr Martens boots are a lovely addition (what can’t they work with?), as is the studded Valentino Garavani bag.

Law Roach arrives at the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Law Roach

The image architect, who recently sent ripples through the fashion world when he announced he’d be retiring from styling, wears a floor-length Gucci coat previously owned by the late Andre Leon Talley. A strong case for a crisp, sky-high button-up.

Olivia Wilde attends the Fashion Trust US Awards in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Olivia Wilde

The actor-director took a minimalist approach at the Fashion Trust US Awards in a long-sleeved Chloé turtleneck dress comprising bell sleeves and Casadei platform boots. An LBD can look great, and it does here. The sweeping cat eyeliner is a nice touch, a way to have some fun without compromising on comfort.

Justice Smith attends the 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere in England. Photo / Getty Images

Justice Smith

Much can be said for a louche suit that’s baggy in all the right places. At the premiere of fantasy-game-turned-fantasy-movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Justice Smith doubled down on blue with double-breasted coordinates, a mesh top that works well, and a particularly assertive pair of loafers. Another day, another reason to buy a pair of chunky shoes.

Jenny Zhang Jiani attends Bulgari Serpenti 75th anniversary event in Shanghai, China. Photo / Getty Images

Jenny Zhang Jiani