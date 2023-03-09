Shorts suits, pinstripe suits, blazer dresses and turquoise jackets: the temperature was crisp on the red (and blue) carpets this week. Here are some looks that stood out.

FKA Twigs (above)

There was a lot to the musician’s Chanel look: multicoloured tweed and quilted shoulder padding, a glittering turtleneck and knit mini dress, platform mules and a half-moon bag. But FKW Twigs’ theatrical approach includes a sense of fun, and there’s something particularly exciting about more-is-more fashion that’s still pragmatic and wearable.

Nico Parker attends the Chanel womenswear autumn/winter 2023-2024 show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo / Getty Images

Nico Parker

The 18-year-old Last of Us star, who played Sarah Miller, daughter to Pedro Pascal’s excellent Joel, arrived at Chanel in a black-and-white blazer dress with neat flower embellishments from the fashion house’s spring/summer 2023 collection. The simple addition of black boots and a dainty handbag is, as ever, a winning formula.

Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. Photo / AP

Zendaya

The wildly talented actor veritably topped traffic in head-to-toe tiger print upon entering the Louis Vuitton’s autumn/winter ready-to-wear show in Paris, carrying a monogrammed top-handle bag and the breezy glamour of a side-swept bob. It’s a hard print to sport all the way from knee-high boots to jacket, but Zendaya carries it with confidence, as she always does (lest we forget the satin lime green Atelier Versace gown of last week). A strong case for the shorts suit.

Emma Stone attends the Louis Vuitton autumn/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. Photo / AP Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Emma Stone

All eyes were also on Emma Stone, who got the suit memo too on the star-studded front row of Louis Vuitton’s show. Her’s conversely doubled down on blood-orange pinstripes. The pointy-toed ballet-like shoes are an elegant addition, as is the hint of a blue button-up. Preppy and power-dressy.

Kerry Washington arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors in California. Photo / AP

Kerry Washington

That velvet red dress? A body-hugging halter worn previously by Whitney Houston in 1996 while singing at the BET Walk of Fame Awards gala. Kerry Washington and stylist favourite Law Roach kept things simple with matching scarlet nails and heels.

Paul Mescal arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in California. Photo / AP

Paul Mescal

There’s a lot that Oscar-nominated Aftersun actor Paul Mescal can do, including opting for an oversized turquoise jacket and baggy, high-waisted black trousers (both Gucci numbers). The cut looked great on him at the Film Independent Spirit Awards this week — considered, wearable and a little bit playful. A moment for his white vest in lieu of a shirt, and his mullet.

Mia Goth at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in California. Photo / AP

Mia Goth Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Also at the Film Independent Spirit Awards was Mia Goth, looking fittingly macabre in an all-black ensemble, who took to the blue carpet following her performance as a murderous, stardom-hungry farm girl in Pearl. It’s a familiar outfit for the much-touted “scream queen”, who has returned to a somewhat spooky formula over the years: lace, often, compounded by something that could be situationally eerie. Old Hollywood sunglasses, for example, or dark lipstick and an enveloping veil. The velvet cowl neck and headband are nice touches here.

Instagram / @Araldavintage

Tessa Thompson

It was a Vivienne Westwood vintage moment from the actor promoting sports drama Creed III. If there’s anyone that can wear a spectacle, it’s Tessa Thompson, a cosy combo paired here with more slinky leather counterparts. When in doubt, curl your bangs.

Cate Blanchett at the Time's second annual Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. Photo / AP

Cate Blanchett