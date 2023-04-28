The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie To Rihanna

Sometimes it’s nice to have a break from all the gowns (especially with the Met Gala looming) and this week saw low-key soirees, industry events and photo calls all giving celebrities the chance to dress down a little bit — there were lots of great separates, and some personal flair.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie (above)

This movie was only ever going to work if everyone involved went all in on the camp factor, and so far (Barbie hits cinemas July 20) the cast is exceeding expectations. Gosling and Robbie are at Cinema Con, embracing Barbiecore, the trend SEO marketers are determined to make happen. They make a good case for it, I must admit. Robbie’s pink gingham two-piece is just referential enough without looking like a costume, likely because it’s Prada, while Gosling’s Greta Gerwig T-shirt and fuzzy bomber are pitch-perfect and a welcome surprise — it can be easy to forget Gosling got his start singing and dancing on the Mickey Mouse Club. If this is just the start of the promotional trail, we can expect a smorgasbord of vibrant, tongue-in-cheek looks from these two and the rest of the cast over the next four months. Even Alan.

Ali Wong attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Ali Wong

Star of the hit comedy Beef, and recently anointed one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2023, Ali Wong is having a great year. Also great was her look for the event, which paid homage to her Vietnamese heritage. Styled by Tara Swennen, the actor is wearing an áo dài (dress) designed by Thai Nguyen, and the effect is striking.

Oscar Isaac attends 'The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window' cast photo call in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Oscar Isaac

Consistently great, Oscar Isaac always sets a great example of men's fashion, straddling the line between cool and classic (but never "with a twist"). Here, pictured in New York City at a photo call for 'The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window', he makes a case for branching out from staid blues and neutrals, with a rich combination of wine, terracotta — an elegant shirt by Gabriela Hearst — and burnished brown leather shoes. And of course, everything looks great with a foundational white singlet; his is from Gant, for those who are looking for a good one.

Judy Blume attends a screening of "Judy Blume Forever" in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Judy Blume

Blume really loves a brooch, and always wears them so well. She also loves purple — it’s her favourite colour — and this look combines both to great effect. She’s in New York City at a screening of Judy Blume Forever.

Rihanna attends CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo / Getty Images

Rihanna

Y Project for pregnancy wear? It sure looks good. Rihanna leans into the volume of expecting with this capacious denim dress and matching boots, continuing her reign of brilliant gestational garb.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya promote "Dune: Part Two" at CinemaCon. Photo / Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya

Another dynamic duo that always deliver on the style front, Zendaya and Timothée clearly enjoy riffing on a theme, and each other. The co-stars have started promoting Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited Dune: Part Two, and their looks are smartly referential of the story's themes and aesthetics. Zendaya is wearing Louis Vuitton (she was just appointed an ambassador for the luxury brand, and this was her first outing under that contract) and I love the futuristic Oxford bags and waistcoat. Chalamet is wearing an archival Helmut Lang vest from 1998 with Rick Owens pants from 2014; it reminds me of Alien: Resurrection (1997), a hot aesthetic but certainly the weakest plot in that franchise.

Billy Porter at "Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love" in Hollywood. Photo / Getty Images

Billy Porter