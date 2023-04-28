Retail Therapy: Pop-Ups Galore, Coveted Clogs & A Lingerie Liaison To Make Time For

Our guide to what’s new and notable in the fashion world, Viva’s Retail Therapy column offers a handy guide for navigating the fashion market. This week there’s a swathe of limited-time-only retail initiatives popping up in Tāmaki Makaurau, and some environmentally minded initiatives in time for Fashion Revolution Week — a time to really consider what you’re buying, where from, and what role it will play in your life.

While we’ve become accustomed to immediacy and convenience, patience is a virtue and a little bit of waiting never hurt anyone. So for everyone who’s been hankering for a pair of Birkenstock’s popular all-season slip-ons, there is a fresh drop of stock in Aotearoa now. Swift to move will be the Boston style, but also worth your attention is the uber-cute “super birkis” in a range of great colours (including a fun fruity green). I looked at both of these in-depth recently, considering why clogs have become so resoundingly popular, and if the propositions of ease and material charm resonated with you, now’s your chance to do something about it. 203 Broadway (corner Teed St), Newmarket, Auckland.

Upcycling inspiration

Repurposing, altering and innovating with existing garments are some of the most exciting and waste-free propositions in the circularity sphere, and an upcoming event is set to showcase these methods. Fashion Hacktivism is taking place on May 4; celebrating sustainable fashion with a showcase of creative upcycled works that give pre-loved items a second life, it sees Dove Hospice & Wellness partnering with the AUT Fashion Department to bring garments designed by AUT Fashion Students to the runway. The evening will encompass a show, an interactive styling workshop from Jess Raffills of The Finders Life, and a boutique sale of secondhand items, raffle prizes, refreshments and nibbles — so there are plenty of ways to get involved, get inspired and support sustainable initiatives like Dove Hospice & Wellness, which sells an excellent range of pre-loved clothing through its network of stores while raising money for an important community service. The show will take place in the scenic Kings Plant Barn cafe in Mount Wellington, from 6-8:30pm. Tickets are $45. 86 Lunn Ave, Mount Wellington, Auckland.

Ponsonby has a cool new addition

We love a limited-duration store, particularly when it has a community focus. Ticking all of those boxes and more is Our Little Market's new pop-up in Ponsonby. A fashion and accessories collective that runs an online flea market and IRL events, championing diasporic wares from local and Pasifika makers and businesses, it's been running for two years now. To celebrate this milestone (no small feat these days) it has secured a space at Ponsonby Central, open now and until May 7. Stop by and pick up some great things from indie makers; there are Pasifika accessories like earrings, necklaces and woven bags, and pieces from further afield, like a very cool T-shirt collab that melds The Netherlands and Surinam. Follow them on Instagram for more intel about their makers, and keep your eye out for the mini market days happening at the space, and if you're heading there this Saturday, there's a Pasifika Urban Street History Tour at 10am (free to join) that traverses the precious stories and roles of the Pacific Island community in the Ponsonby, Grey Lynn and Karanghape Rd neighbourhoods. 136/146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Underlena is coming to Tamaki Makaurau for a brief liaison

Here’s an intimate opportunity. Boutique Te Whanganui-a-Tara-based lingerie retailer Underlena is coming up to Tamaki Makaurau for a brief stint at Kristine Crabb’s Gloria studio in Ponsonby, giving you the chance to experience their considered range — which includes Araks, Kye Intimates and more leading international brands — in the flesh. Running from May 10-13, the pop-up is appointment only; slots are available daily (each session can accommodate both individual and group bookings of up to four people) and will secure you time with founder Maxine Kelly, to really understand the offering and achieve the perfect fit. And for those looking for show and tell (because lingerie isn’t the only route to pleasure) there will be an informative “Sensuality Session” with holistic sex coach Melissa Vranjes on Thursday May 11. 195 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby, Auckland.

Samples and seconds from Caitlin Crisp

Caitlin Crisp is hosting a sample and seconds sale this weekend, on Friday and Saturday from 10am-5pm in Eden Terrace. The sizes will range from 6-14 and customers are welcome to try things on over their clothes (but there won’t be any changing rooms!). 31 Saint Benedicts St, Eden Tce, Auckland.

A not-to-be-missed archive sale from Harris Tapper

If you’re a fan of luxe, refined design, then this one’s for you; local fashion brand Harris Tapper is set to hold an archive sale this Friday and Saturday at Kingsize Studios in Grey Lynn. The two-day pop-up will see designers Sarah Harris and Lauren Tapper looking to clear out samples, pieces from previous seasons and one-off items (you might even find the one that got away). The sale is up to 80 per cent off and closes at 3pm Saturday. 27 Sackville St, Grey Lynn, Auckland.

Father Rabbit is having a big old sale

A trusty destination for tasteful decor in muted hues, local purveyors of tastefully muted fare Father Rabbit is having a warehouse sale and it’s shaping up to be a big one — with samples, seconds and end-of-season stock from many of its popular brands to be had Friday April 28 and Saturday April 29. It’s a good opportunity to refresh your home for an affordable price. Hop to it! Unit 4, 16-18 Taylors Road, Morningside

Tautai’s hosting a garage sale

Courtesy of multidisciplinary collective Malae/Co, a diverse, eclectic and inclusive array of goods — including pre-loved, handmade items, art, craft, vinyl and more (even jibbitz!) — will be on sale at Tautai Pacific Arts Trust on Karangahape Rd Saturday April 29, complementing the group’s exhibition Queen Fiapoto: switch, code, reverse, which is on until May 6. 300 Karangahape Rd, Auckland Central, Auckland.

JPalm has a decidedly good discount

If you’ve always wanted a one-of-a-kind piece from local slow-fashion label JPalm, designed by Julia Palm, its end-of-project sale continues — now with 40 per cent off everything.

