More Designers Confirmed To Show At New Zealand Fashion Week 2023

Preparations for the return of New Zealand Fashion Week are well underway, and today we are delighted to announce more designers confirmed to show at this year’s event in August.

With a focus on more in-season shows, this year’s event will concentrate on creating an event for everyone to celebrate.

“NOM*d has been involved with New Zealand Fashion Week since its inception in one way or another,” says creative director Margi Robertson. “We believe Fashion Week is an important cultural moment on the calendar and a great opportunity to present our latest collections, of course, but more than that, it is a chance for the wider fashion industry and fashion fans to come together and celebrate New Zealand creativity and support each other. We are excited to be joining the schedule for 2023.”

The confirmed line-up of six fashion designers is a positive step in the right direction for an event that hasn’t been held since 2019, with this fashion week debuting a re-energised vision under newly appointed general manager Yasmin Farry.

“The fashion industry lies at the heart of New Zealand Fashion Week, and we are thrilled to announce the first line-up of incredibly talented, innovative, and world-class creatives from Aotearoa. This high-caliber group is a true reflection of the bold vision we have to showcase inclusivity, innovation, and creativity on the global fashion event circuit.”

Held at the Viaduct Events Centre from August 29 to September 2, the highly anticipated event will be a chance for designers to shake off the challenges of the past three years and look forward to shaping the future of the local fashion industry with consumer-facing shows and events, workshops, panel discussions and continued commitment to Māori fashion design.

“The Kiri Nathan collection for New Zealand Fashion Week 2023 is based on the haerenga of fashion for Māori, from kākahu muka through to today and a look into the future,” explained Kiri in a statement. “We’re touching on what Māori wear as well as what Māori have crafted and designed based on environmental impacts.”