You’d be remiss to revert to stereotypes when it comes to defining Australian style — something Viva fashion director Dan Ahwa has already discussed at length this week in his runway report — but the Sydney crowd was truly surprising this week.

Perhaps it’s our drought of fashion weeks during the Covid years and a renewed appreciation for getting dressed up, or the converging trends and vibes of style right now with everything happening (everywhere) all at once.

Maybe everyone stopped caring so much, or started caring more? Whatever the reason, Sydney was sizzling on the fashion front.

The street style from Afterpay Australian Fashion Week is a joy to behold, and runs the gamut of subcultures in the city — from glossy blondes in blazers, to grungy sexy art types, minimalists, maximalists, and everyone in between.

There’s plenty of inspiration to be had, not to mention a high bar for New Zealand Fashion Week in August.

Let’s get stuck in.

Blazers aren’t going anywhere

Some were pure boardroom, while others felt a bit more, well, Berlin. But it goes to show that beyond their girl-boss appeal, blazers are open to interpretation.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Sydney-based New Zealand stylist Marina Didovich (second from right) at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

There were a lot of ivory outfits floating around

With two very different, very 1980s dresses from Natalie Buchanan (great layering) and Sydney-based New Zealand model Manahou Mackay.

Natalie Buchanan attends the Aje show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023. Photo / Rachel Yabsley

Manahou Mackay attends the Wynn Hamlyn show at Afterpay Australian Fashon Week. Photo / Supplied.

Some frothy fare

From ruffles to considered crochet, an eye-catching coat at Aje, as well as a floaty, ethereal number that (reminds me a bit of Phoebe Philo-era Chloé) on actress Sophie Wilde.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Guest attends the Aje show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023. Photo / Rachel Yabsley

Sophie Wilde attends the Aje show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023. Photo / Rachel Yabsley

Pink was prevalent too

While the jury is out on Barbie-core being an actual trend (as opposed to a fad or a hashtag), these attendees all showed unique interpretations of the look.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Outerwear was exceptional

Duster coats, leather, distressed denim.

Beck Wadworth attends Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera attends Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Harper's Bazaar Australia features and fashion news director Patti Huntington (right) attends Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Avant Apocalypse is having a moment

And to be honest, it’s a refreshing change from all the clean and tailored looks of recent years.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

But everyone still loves a pop of colour

It is Sydney, after all.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Guests made a case for biscuit-y brown-on-brown

Including Sutram co-founder Kate Fowler, below, who has my favourite Lemaire bag.

Sydney-based New Zealander Kate Fowler attends the Aje show at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023. Photo / Myles Kalus

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

The best accessory of all though?

Friends.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Two. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day One. Photo / Danielle Castano.

Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023 Day Three. Photo / Danielle Castano.