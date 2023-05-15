An impressive New Zealand contingent descends upon Sydney.

Today marks the official launch of Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2023.

Over the past 27 years of Australian Fashion Week, the event has been a successful opportunity for New Zealand fashion designers to present their spring/summer and resort collections in a runway format.

It’s also proved to be a stepping stone for New Zealand modeling talent looking to make the next step into the international arena, with Australian Fashion Week the perfect proximity to test the waters before potentially heading further afield into lucrative markets, including New York, Asia and Europe.

Joining New Zealand fashion designers Maggie Hewitt of Maggie Marilyn and Wynn Crawshaw of Wynn Hamlyn as part of the official Australian Fashion Week schedule, these New Zealand faces are also flying the flag this week as they descend upon the runways in Sydney, following in the footsteps of other New Zealand models who have found success on the Australian runways over the years, such as Manahou Mackay, Georgia Fowler, Emily Baker (who will be walking this year for Maggie Marilyn and Michael Lo Sordo), and Emma Boyd.

Mia Arlove. Photo / Rob Tennent, @Arlovemia

Represented by Unique Model Management and Kult Models Sydney, the Waiheke native will be walking her first-ever Fashion Week this week. Previously appearing in volume eight of Viva Magazine in July 2022, Mia has gone on to model for the likes of Benjamin Alexander, Wixii, Prix Workshop and Schön magazine.

Noah Tumatatoa. Photo / Joe Brennan, @Noahtumataroa

Another Unique Model Management and Kult Sydney alumni, Noah hails from Ōtautahi and was scouted by his mother agency The Scouted in 2021 by industry stalwart Simone Hellicar.

Lola Bebe. Photo / Katherine Lowe

With her gamine features and pixie hairdo, Lola’s distinctive look is not unlike a young Kate Moss. She was a stand-out for the casting team from cult Byron Bay label St Agni, who cast Lola as an exclusive for today’s show. To be flown over as an exclusive shows plenty of promise for this star on the rise. Look out for Lola in the new Rory William Docherty collection lookbook and campaign photographed by Mara Sommer.

Bernadette Anker. Photo / Derek Henderson

A face that has already become well established across both New Zealand and Australian markets over the past few years, Bernadette, or Bernie, continues to be one of the most in-demand models at Australian Fashion Week. The avid knitter has previously appeared in volume eight of Viva Magazine, photographed by leading fashion photographer Derek Henderson, and has a vast portfolio of work including clients such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Juliette Hogan and Kate Sylvester.

Grace Cox. Photo / Katherine Lowe

Represented by Super MGMT, Grace has booked several key shows this week, including Wynn Hamlyn, St. Agni, Anna Quan, Joslin and Cue, showcasing her range from high-end to commercial with plenty of ease.