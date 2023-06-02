The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Taika Waititi To Sydney Sweeney

In the wake of Cannes gowns that were extravagant, technically dazzling, and honed for head-turning — the sculpted structure of strapless Prada, the exacting pouf of Elie Saab — the red carpet this week was comparatively relaxed. Boxy suits were safely draped, preppy skirts reminiscent of 1989′s teen comedy Heathers made appearances on breakfast television, and Taika Waititi opted for patchwork.

Greta Lee attends the 'Past Lives' New York screening at The Metrograph. Photo / Getty Images

Greta Lee

Golden girl! It’s crinkled and crushed metallics for the star of film-festival breakout Past Lives, variously gushed as a gorgeous and wistful love story (and soon to be screening at the New Zealand International Film Festival from July 19 to August 6). With a chiffon hem, this Proenza Schouler gown keeps things interesting.

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the Today show in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney

On the morning talk show Today to discuss her forthcoming film Reality, an FBI interrogation turned verbatim true-life drama, Sydney Sweeney wore Thom Browne. It’s preppy, it’s complete with dainty white socks, and it’s giving minty Clueless.

Taika Waititi arrives at the The Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual Raising Our Voices in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Taika Waititi

Continuing to keep things louche (his floor-length structured wrap coat and pearls at the Met Gala was a stand-out example of relaxed media titan), Taika Waititi opts for something green and crafty this week. The blazer doesn’t wear him, and the patchwork is a nice emollient to red carpet formality. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Sharon Stone arrives at the The Hollywood Reporter 2nd Annual Raising Our Voices in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Sharon Stone

We love a 3D flower applique moment, and this week on Sharon Stone it’s a romantic flourish with a candy-red suit and sparkly scarf. A bold assortment, but it works.

Lucy Boynton attends the UK screening of 'Chevalier' in London. Photo / Getty Images

Lucy Boynton

The actress looks like she stepped out of a glossy gothic horror for the UK screening of the biographical drama Chevalier, and it looks incredible. The purple lame dress is from Honor. A moment for pseudomedieval glamour.

Issa Rae arrives at the world premiere 'Spider-Man" Across The Spider Verse' in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images

Issa Rae

It’s been a big year for Issa Rae. The actor, writer, and producer joins the saccharine-pink Barbie-land as its sash-wearing president, and voices Spider-Woman in the animated superhero release. At the world premiere of the latter, she dons a trippy Johanna Ortiz dress that comes ruched, tie-dyed and turtle-necked.

Brian Tyree Henry attends the world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse' in Los Angeles. Photo / Getty Images Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Brian Tyree Henry

If there’s one thing we can say about Brian Tyree Henry’s style, it’s that he has range. The Atlanta actor can do opulence (read: the Liberace-esque satin suit at this year’s Met Gala), but he can also do avant-apocalypse.

Yang Caiyu arrives at the red carpet for Harper's Bazaar Annual Icon party in Shanghai. Photo / Getty Images

Yang Caiyu