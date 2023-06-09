The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Sarah Jessica Parker To Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Double denim, leopard print and hallucinatory yellow: It was a risky week for wardrobes, with ensembles potent enough for the red carpet but insouciant enough for a garden party on a grassy lawn. The one constant: a comfortable kind of swagger.

Zazie Beetz attends the jury lunch during 2023 Tribeca Festival in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Zazie Beetz

Atlanta star Zazie Beetz can wear it all! Liquid-like gold ruffles. Formal bra tops. A hybrid ensemble that paired a black three-ply mohair suit with a double-duchess wedding dress (her 2019 Met Gala look). Case in point: A Louis Vuitton camisole and leopard-print trousers.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wardrobe takes risks. It’s fun and sometimes flouncy, and doesn’t shy from its undeniable love of pouf. In Rome this week, the volume factor was dialled to medium-high in feathered Giambattista Valli. The train? Dramatic. The vibe: A moneyed aristocrat walks, nay, glides, down her marbled hallway.





Sarah Felberbaum attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome, Italy. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Felberbaum

It’s the kind of yellow that you’d imagine glows in the dark, but that’s not to say it’s inelegant. In fact, the Italian actress Sarah Felberbaum looks rather chic in this Valentino number, a brand that comfortably toes the line between startling, viral shades and haughty minimalism.

Zendaya attends the Bulgari Hotel Roma opening event in Rome. Photo / Getty Images

Zendaya

Her first choice of dress might have gotten lost in transit, but that didn’t stop Zendaya (or her stylist Law Roach) from finding something in time for a Bulgari event. The backup? A Valentino suit as glittering as the jewellery she sports as a brand ambassador. It was a bit playful, too: spangled and see-through.

Sarah Jessica Parker visits the 'Sex and the City' 25th-anniversary exhibition in Manhattan. Photo / Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated 25 years of Sex in the City at an exhibition this week, and she kept things relaxed and classic and luxe all at once in a Gabriela Hearst corseted maxi dress. The bodice is stretch-knit jersey, the skirt and sleeves are silk-twill. No frills, just a sleek fit with some casual billowing and ballet flats.

Kathryn Hahn attends Hulu's 'Tiny Beautiful Things' event in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

It's a capacious suit from Camilla and Marc for actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn. Simple, sure, but it's the sort of boxy formal piece that could wear its owner (like a child donning something they've been told they'll grow into), and Hahn stands her ground, softening the subtle houndstooth with a loose collared undershirt that peeps out at the sleeves.

Tanzyn Crawford attends Hulu's 'Tiny Beautiful Things' event in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Tanzyn Crawford

You might not like double denim, but you should, according to this excellent look by Tiny Beautiful Things star Tanzyn Crawford. Her stylist Benjamin Holtrop paired the crystal-embellished Tanner Fletcher suit set with a crisp Vegan Tiger cropped shirt, chunky No Name loafers, and Bychari jewellery. Note for knee-length shorts weather.

Corey Mylchreest attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Corey Mylchreest

It’s a yes to the vest. Corey Mylchreest, who plays King George in the romp-filled prequel drama series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, sports a lovely striped one from Percival at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party. The taut silhouette of the T-shirt and the just-rolled jeans render it a fuss-free ensemble for a summer soiree like the one he found himself in this week.

Freddie Dennis attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party in London. Photo / Getty Images

Freddie Dennis

Freddie Dennis, Queen Charlotte castmember and fellow roommate to Mylchreest, is also out and about, on this occasion opting for a jacquard crepe wool coordinating set from Armani that’s abstract but not ostentatious. The loafers, also blue, are arguably quintessential grandad garb (refreshing for the red carpet!), and don’t take themselves too seriously.

Kristen McMenamy attends the 2023 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

