The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Sarah Jessica Parker To Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Double denim, leopard print and hallucinatory yellow: It was a risky week for wardrobes, with ensembles potent enough for the red carpet but insouciant enough for a garden party on a grassy lawn. The one constant: a comfortable kind of swagger.
Zazie Beetz
Atlanta star Zazie Beetz can wear it all! Liquid-like gold ruffles. Formal bra tops. A hybrid ensemble that paired a black three-ply mohair suit with a double-duchess wedding dress (her 2019 Met Gala look). Case in point: A Louis Vuitton camisole and leopard-print trousers.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ wardrobe takes risks. It’s fun and sometimes flouncy, and doesn’t shy from its undeniable love of pouf. In Rome this week, the volume factor was dialled to medium-high in feathered Giambattista Valli. The train? Dramatic. The vibe: A moneyed aristocrat walks, nay, glides, down her marbled hallway.
Sarah Felberbaum
It’s the kind of yellow that you’d imagine glows in the dark, but that’s not to say it’s inelegant. In fact, the Italian actress Sarah Felberbaum looks rather chic in this Valentino number, a brand that comfortably toes the line between startling, viral shades and haughty minimalism.
Zendaya
Her first choice of dress might have gotten lost in transit, but that didn’t stop Zendaya (or her stylist Law Roach) from finding something in time for a Bulgari event. The backup? A Valentino suit as glittering as the jewellery she sports as a brand ambassador. It was a bit playful, too: spangled and see-through.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated 25 years of Sex in the City at an exhibition this week, and she kept things relaxed and classic and luxe all at once in a Gabriela Hearst corseted maxi dress. The bodice is stretch-knit jersey, the skirt and sleeves are silk-twill. No frills, just a sleek fit with some casual billowing and ballet flats.
Kathryn Hahn
It’s a capacious suit from Camilla and Marc for actress and comedian Kathryn Hahn. Simple, sure, but it’s the sort of boxy formal piece that could wear its owner (like a child donning something they’ve been told they’ll grow into), and Hahn stands her ground, softening the subtle houndstooth with a loose collared undershirt that peeps out at the sleeves.
Tanzyn Crawford
You might not like double denim, but you should, according to this excellent look by Tiny Beautiful Things star Tanzyn Crawford. Her stylist Benjamin Holtrop paired the crystal-embellished Tanner Fletcher suit set with a crisp Vegan Tiger cropped shirt, chunky No Name loafers, and Bychari jewellery. Note for knee-length shorts weather.
Corey Mylchreest
It’s a yes to the vest. Corey Mylchreest, who plays King George in the romp-filled prequel drama series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, sports a lovely striped one from Percival at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Preview Party. The taut silhouette of the T-shirt and the just-rolled jeans render it a fuss-free ensemble for a summer soiree like the one he found himself in this week.
Freddie Dennis
Freddie Dennis, Queen Charlotte castmember and fellow roommate to Mylchreest, is also out and about, on this occasion opting for a jacquard crepe wool coordinating set from Armani that’s abstract but not ostentatious. The loafers, also blue, are arguably quintessential grandad garb (refreshing for the red carpet!), and don’t take themselves too seriously.
Kristen McMenamy
It’s hard to say where to start with this look, so let’s begin with the dress: all bell-sleeved and breezy polka dots from Balenciaga. Then there are the cat-eye glasses that culminate in ‘don’t come near me’ points. The coordinating hair clips. The sleek little bag. The peachy socks. The sturdy New Rock shoes that seem made for mercilessly lugging around a toboggan. Consider the American model’s party look as a blueprint for accessorising: sometimes, everything goes.