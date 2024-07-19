The Coolest Looks Of The Week, From Serena Williams to Emma Corrin

What resonated this week? Fashion, with feeling.

Texture is an underutilised textile attribute; it’s visually interesting, giving depth to a garment, and its tactility gives it sensory appeal — even from the flat, cold glow of a phone screen. (Which is why the flattening of clothes in recent years, focusing on digital visuals over hanger appeal, seems remiss).

But we’re not here to talk about e-comm, we’re here to talk about red-carpet fashion and what caught our attention this week; materiality, embellishment, crunch and surface interest.

It’s the reason Emma Corrin’s feathered frock leapt out at me, and Loewe’s densely embellished pieces gave Daniel Craig a sense of depth and eccentricity, helping make an otherwise formulaic white-background campaign (a convention that’s been the source of online complaints this week) genuinely interesting, and grab attention.

So, with that theme in mind for this week’s column, who looked good?

Serena Williams, Quinta Brunson and Venus Williams

Could Serena have read Dan Ahwa’s latest Sign of The Times dispatch? Anything’s possible in 2024. Sure, this embellished motif is probably a feather, but it COULD be a fern, and our Olympic attire could learn from this. It’s smart and it’s ceremonial. She looks great. They all do. The occasion is ESPN’s ESPY Awards, which Serena was hosting. Styled by Kesha McLeod, she wore a rally of great looks, including Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, and this is by David Koma. Venus is wearing velvet Dolce and Gabbana, and Quinta’s look is Silvia Tcherassi. All textural, all unique.

Emma Corrin dressed for screening of Deadpool & Wolverine in Rio de Janeiro. Photo @emmacorrin

Emma Corrin

The look that inspired our theme this week. I can't stop looking at this dress (you should see the back) and thinking about its proposition. It's designed by Dilara Findikoglu, who has been vocal about the role of independent designers now, and it's a beautiful example of the craftsmanship and thematic richness that the Brit does so well. And for Corrin, who plays the villain in Deadpool & Wolverine, to wear an outfit that references symbols of purity and goodness — dove, swan, angel — is a masterfully twisted move from stylist Harry Lambert.

Natalie Portman appearing on Jimmy Fallon. Photo / Getty Images

Natalie Portman

The star’s red-carpet looks have taken an interesting turn recently, while promoting Lady in the Lake; less prim, more ornate. A fussy pink Oscar de la Renta frock was great, while a floral number looked better suited to a sojourn at The White Lotus. This look, also by Oscar de la Renta, marries the two vibes in a nice way, with the embroidered dandelion motifs as a nod to the natural world, but with some glamour and romance, but also still chill enough for a moment on Jimmy Fallon’s couch. Styled by Ryan Hastings, the face of Miss Dior has been wearing a lot of Oscar lately, though she did have a big blue Dior tote on hand when arriving to film The View in New York.

Colman Domingo at the 2024 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Colman Domingo

Another great ESPY’s ensemble. Colman Domingo, styled by Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, is wearing Louis Vuitton, and the textural Damier pattern of the coat is balanced nicely by what’s underneath. And it isn’t wearing him. (Impossible when a man has this much gravitas).

Scarlett Johansen promoting Fly Me To The Moon. Photo / @erdem

Scarlett Johansen

This is a great dress. She’s out and about promoting Fly Me To The Moon, and this Erdem look (styled by Kate Young) marries the film’s retro setting and spacey plot without slipping into costume or cosplay territory. And the cut is beautiful. Erdem has said it’s “Elvis inspired”, surely a reference to the ornate suits that Ukrainian-American tailor Nudie Cohen made for musicians like The King and Gram Parsons. I would have liked to see the dress with a different shoe choice — an embellished sandal or a fussy pump as it was paired with on the runway — but these strappy heels continue to be the Hollywood default, and with the gruelling schedule of travel and appearances involved in promoting a movie these days, you can understand why.

Doja Cat performing during The Scarlet Tour. Photo / @dilarafindikoglu

Doja Cat

Also wearing Dilara Findikoglu this week was Doja Cat, a hand-painted frock coat and corset that’s quite fabulous.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend a special screening of 'Twisters' in Oklahoma City. Photo / @daisyedgarjones

Glen Powell and Daisy Jessica Edgar-Jones

I haven’t been hot on Daisy’s Twisters carpet looks. They’ve been tasteful, well-tailored, and very to-the-theme (lots of twisted fabric) but often lacking a little something extra, that pizzazz. This has it though — it’s Givenchy fall-winter 2024 — and I love that weird train, particularly the posture of carrying it. They’re in Oklahoma (perfect!) for the film’s premiere. Glen Powell should wear brown more often; this is Brioni.

Mikey Madison at the 'Lady in the Lake' premiere in New York. Photo / Getty Images

Mikey Madison

Romantic but not girly, graphic but not cold, this Louis Vuitton look is brilliant on Mikey Madison. It’s the hair that makes it. With a fussy updo or sleek bun this would have looked overwrought, but the un-done (looking) curls feel relaxed, while also complimenting the texture of the dress.

Emma Gleason is the deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on in Auckland.

