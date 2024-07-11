Red Carpet Rewind: Emma Stone’s Most Striking Looks

As her latest film, Kinds of Kindness, hits New Zealand cinemas today, we take a look back at Emma Stone’s star style.
Since bursting into public consciousness as the rebellious Olive Penderghast in Easy A — a modern spin on The Scarlet Letter — a movie followed in quick succession by leads in Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Amazing Spider-Man, Emma Stone’s become one of the most bankable stars of her generation.
There have been stylish screen turns too: the Jenny Beavan-costumed Cruella, the nostalgic Battle of the Sexes and dystopian Maniac.
A fashion darling, the Oscar-winner achieves the rare feat of combining cool with haute couture, helped largely by a restrained approach to publicity; she puts effort into award shows, but avoids the pattern of pap-walks and celebrity saturation other actors fall into.
And it’s made her a red carpet favourite, one of those stars you wait to see in the Academy Awards live stream. It’s always something interesting.
Of course, none of this is achievable alone, and one trend in recent years has been more transparency about what’s involved in putting all these looks together for high-visibility events and packed promotional schedules.
Emma’s worked with stylist Petra Flannery for 17 years — who also counts Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldaña and Claire Danes among her clients — and they were photographed together for Hollywood Reporter’s April feature on power stylists.
Petra discussed their approach with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, saying Emma is very involved in the process. “She’s very spirited when we’re talking about fashion. Once we make decisions, she trusts me to follow through with the fine details.”
While Emma’s red carpet style is refereshingly varied — spanning everything from gowns and shifts to suits and cigarette pants — a common thread seems to be an appreciation of embellishment and lustrous fabrics — though that could also be attributed to her brand partnerships.
She has a long-running relationship with Louis Vuitton, whose women’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, has a penchant for ornamental futurism. The two sat down together for an interview for the French luxury brand this year, with Emma sharing her appreciation for stylistic ambiguity and the mix of masculine and feminine. They met at the 2012 Met Gala, introduced by the late Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, before Nicolas got the Louis Vuitton job in 2013. Emma signed on as Louis Vuitton brand ambassador in 2011.
It’s been a fruitful relationship, and in an artful way it translates her films’ themes to fashion.
Embracing the red carpet as a marketing medium for her films — method dressing is what fashion media has dubbed it — most notably for Poor Things, Emma wore looks that were an homage to Bella Baxter and the character’s distinctive wardrobe: oversized leg-of-mutton sleeves, sumptuous textiles and surrealist elements.
Much of it was custom Louis Vuitton. Ahead of the promotion Petra said they had to talk to Nicolas before they started doing press for the film. He worked from reference images, and described the brief as “so unique and inspiring” with “great coherency to the film”.
A risk-taker who has had a place on best-dressed lists from the early years of her career, Emma also has the confidence to dress down. Her appearances during the promotion of Kinds of Kindness, out in New Zealand cinemas today, have been notably subdued. There were some prim pedal pushers from The Row, and a shawl-collar Louis Vuitton mini dress at Cannes.
It makes sense, given the contemporary Yorgos Lanthimos film is dramatically different from the rest of their collaborative triptych: period pieces The Favourite and Poor Things.
And that’s the thing about Emma Stone; she knows how to wear clothes, and why.
It’s a skill, this balancing act. These are some of her best fashion moments.
2024
June 24, London
Arriving at the photo call for her film Kinds Of Kindness, Emma chose an ensemble from The Row.
May 18, Cannes
Emma poses at the photocall for her new film Kinds Of Kindness at the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing Louis Vuitton.
March 10, Los Angeles
A dramatic peplum dress by Louis Vuitton was the ensemble of choice at the 96th Academy Awards for Emma, who went on to win Best Actress for Poor Things. “Emma made history in it, winning an Oscar, and she showed grace and elegance when it came to a now-famous wardrobe malfunction,” stylist Petra Flannery told Hollywood Reporter.
February 19, London
Emma attends the Bafta Film Awards where she won Best Leading Actress for Poor Things. She chose a puff-sleeve one-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton.
2023
December 14, London
At the Poor Things British premiere, Emma wore a simple slip and dramatic overcoat from Louis Vuitton.
2022
May 2, New York
Emma attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the In America: An Anthology of Fashion exhibition wearing Louis Vuitton.
2019
.January 27, Los Angeles
Emma arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing an asymmetric ensemble by Louis Vuitton.
May 6, New York
Emma wowed at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition in New York wearing a striking Louis Vuitton ensemble.
2018
September 20th, New York
Emma attends Netflix’s Maniac season one premiere in New York wearing a Givenchy dress.
May 7, New York
Emma attends the Met Gala celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition wearing Louis Vuitton.
2017
February 26, Los Angeles
Emma attends the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Givenchy.
January 29, Los Angeles
Wearing an Alexander McQueen gown with Tiffany & Co jewels and Jimmy Choo heels, Emma attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.
January 8, Los Angeles
Emma arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a suitably starry Valentino gown with Tiffany & Co jewellery.
2016
Spetember 12, Toronto
In Canada, for the La La Land premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival Emma wore a Chanel mini.
August 31, Venice
Emma attends the 73rd Venice Film Festival where she celebrated the premiere of her film La La Land, wearing Atelier Versace.
2015
February 22, Los Angeles
Emma arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Elie Saab.
2014
April 24th, New York
Emma attends The Amazing Spider-Man 2 premiere in New York City and chose Prada for the occasion.
2012
February 26th, Los Angeles
Emma wears a stunning Giambattista Valli gown to the 84th Academy Awards.
2011
July 18th, New York
At the Friends With Benefits premiere in New York City, Emma wore a peplum dress from Giambattista Valli.
