Red Carpet Rewind: Emma Stone’s Most Striking Looks

As her latest film, Kinds of Kindness, hits New Zealand cinemas today, we take a look back at Emma Stone’s star style.

Since bursting into public consciousness as the rebellious Olive Penderghast in Easy A — a modern spin on The Scarlet Letter — a movie followed in quick succession by leads in Crazy, Stupid, Love and The Amazing Spider-Man, Emma Stone’s become one of the most bankable stars of her generation.

A fashion darling, the Oscar-winner achieves the rare feat of combining cool with haute couture, helped largely by a restrained approach to publicity; she puts effort into award shows, but avoids the pattern of pap-walks and celebrity saturation other actors fall into.

And it’s made her a red carpet favourite, one of those stars you wait to see in the Academy Awards live stream. It’s always something interesting.

Of course, none of this is achievable alone, and one trend in recent years has been more transparency about what’s involved in putting all these looks together for high-visibility events and packed promotional schedules.

Emma’s worked with stylist Petra Flannery for 17 years — who also counts Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Saldaña and Claire Danes among her clients — and they were photographed together for Hollywood Reporter’s April feature on power stylists.

Petra discussed their approach with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year, saying Emma is very involved in the process. “She’s very spirited when we’re talking about fashion. Once we make decisions, she trusts me to follow through with the fine details.”

While Emma's red carpet style is refereshingly varied — spanning everything from gowns and shifts to suits and cigarette pants — a common thread seems to be an appreciation of embellishment and lustrous fabrics — though that could also be attributed to her brand partnerships.

She has a long-running relationship with Louis Vuitton, whose women’s creative director, Nicolas Ghesquière, has a penchant for ornamental futurism. The two sat down together for an interview for the French luxury brand this year, with Emma sharing her appreciation for stylistic ambiguity and the mix of masculine and feminine. They met at the 2012 Met Gala, introduced by the late Lanvin designer Alber Elbaz, before Nicolas got the Louis Vuitton job in 2013. Emma signed on as Louis Vuitton brand ambassador in 2011.

It’s been a fruitful relationship, and in an artful way it translates her films’ themes to fashion.

Emma Stone in Yorgos Lanthimos' film Poor Things. Photo / Atsushi Nishijima

Much of it was custom Louis Vuitton. Ahead of the promotion Petra said they had to talk to Nicolas before they started doing press for the film. He worked from reference images, and described the brief as “so unique and inspiring” with “great coherency to the film”.

A risk-taker who has had a place on best-dressed lists from the early years of her career, Emma also has the confidence to dress down. Her appearances during the promotion of Kinds of Kindness, out in New Zealand cinemas today, have been notably subdued. There were some prim pedal pushers from The Row, and a shawl-collar Louis Vuitton mini dress at Cannes.

It makes sense, given the contemporary Yorgos Lanthimos film is dramatically different from the rest of their collaborative triptych: period pieces The Favourite and Poor Things.

And that’s the thing about Emma Stone; she knows how to wear clothes, and why.

It’s a skill, this balancing act. These are some of her best fashion moments.

2024

June 24, London

Arriving at the photo call for her film Kinds Of Kindness, Emma chose an ensemble from The Row.

Emma Stone arrives at the Kinds Of Kindness photo call. Photo / Getty Images





May 18, Cannes

Emma poses at the photocall for her new film Kinds Of Kindness at the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone attends the Kinds Of Kindness photo call at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images









March 10, Los Angeles

A dramatic peplum dress by Louis Vuitton was the ensemble of choice at the 96th Academy Awards for Emma, who went on to win Best Actress for Poor Things. “Emma made history in it, winning an Oscar, and she showed grace and elegance when it came to a now-famous wardrobe malfunction,” stylist Petra Flannery told Hollywood Reporter.

Emma Stone, winner of the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Poor Things, poses in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

February 19, London

Emma attends the Bafta Film Awards where she won Best Leading Actress for Poor Things. She chose a puff-sleeve one-shoulder gown by Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone attends the EE Bafta Film Awards 2024 at The Royal Festival Hall. Photo / Getty Images









2023

December 14, London

At the Poor Things British premiere, Emma wore a simple slip and dramatic overcoat from Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone attends the Poor Things UK gala screening at the Barbican Centre. Photo / Getty Images





2022

May 2, New York

Emma Stone attends the 2022 Met Gala celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo / Getty Images

2019

.January 27, Los Angeles

Emma arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing an asymmetric ensemble by Louis Vuitton.

Emma Stone attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium. Photo / Getty Images

May 6, New York

Emma wowed at the Met Gala celebrating the opening of the Camp: Notes on Fashion exhibition in New York wearing a striking Louis Vuitton ensemble.





2018

September 20th, New York

Emma attends Netflix’s Maniac season one premiere in New York wearing a Givenchy dress.

Emma Stone attends Maniac season one premiere. Photo / Getty Images

May 7, New York

Emma Stone attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Photo / Getty Images

2017

February 26, Los Angeles

Emma attends the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Givenchy.

Emma Stone arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Centre. Photo / Getty Images

January 29, Los Angeles

Wearing an Alexander McQueen gown with Tiffany & Co jewels and Jimmy Choo heels, Emma attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles.

Emma Stone attends the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium. Photo / Getty Images





January 8, Los Angeles

Emma arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills wearing a suitably starry Valentino gown with Tiffany & Co jewellery.

Emma Stone at the Golden Globes in 2017. Photo / Getty Images

2016

Spetember 12, Toronto

In Canada, for the La La Land premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival Emma wore a Chanel mini.

Emma Stone attends the premiere of La La Land during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

August 31, Venice

Emma attends the 73rd Venice Film Festival where she celebrated the premiere of her film La La Land, wearing Atelier Versace.

Emma Stone at the 73rd Venice Film Festival. Photo / Getty Images

2015

February 22, Los Angeles

Emma arrives at the 87th Academy Awards in Los Angeles wearing Elie Saab.

Emma Stone attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at the Hollywood & Highland Centre. Photo / Getty Images

2014

April 24th, New York

Emma attends The Amazing Spider-Man 2 premiere in New York City and chose Prada for the occasion.

Emma Stone attends The Amazing Spider-Man 2 premiere. Photo / Getty Images

2012

February 26th, Los Angeles

Emma wears a stunning Giambattista Valli gown to the 84th Academy Awards.

Emma Stone arrives at the 84th Annual Academy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

2011

July 18th, New York

At the Friends With Benefits premiere in New York City, Emma wore a peplum dress from Giambattista Valli.

Emma Stone attends the Friends with Benefits premiere. Photo / Getty Images

