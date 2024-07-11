The big-screen revival of the 1990s hit stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones as two very different storm-chasers. Video / Universal Pictures

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell star in a disaster thriller with one of the most inspired action scenes you’ve seen in years.

“We gotta get everyone in the movie theatre!” somebody yells, as the tornado gouges its way through a small Oklahoma town, chewing up every person, plant and structure in its path. In Twisters’ climactic set piece, it’s a cinema that helps save the day – while doubling as the stage for one of the most inspired action scenes in years.

But that shout also feels like a blustery cri de coeur from the film itself, which makes the best argument this year for the enduring power of collective big-screen entertainment. Jan de Bont’s 1996 original, Twister – singular – was a diverting (and fondly remembered) summer thrill ride. But this follow-up, directed by Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung, vastly improves on it in all regards.

A film many might have written off as a faintly desperate revival of an ageing blockbuster brand – perhaps with some perfunctory climate change finger-wagging thrown in for the likes – is in fact the most wholehearted, warm-blooded, meticulously crafted good time at the movies since Top Gun: Maverick.

Neither remake nor sequel, it’s simply a fresh run at a premise that began life in the early 1990s as a visual effects test at Industrial Light & Magic, trialling computer generation of a photo-real tornado. Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin later built their storm-chaser plot around this.