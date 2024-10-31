These no-bake morsels are a wholesome sweet snack that taste blissful.
Add a cheeky tablespoon of maple syrup if you have a sweet tooth like me. These make a fabulous afternoon snack or can be taken to work or school for that pick-me-up moment.
1. Soak the dates in boiling water for 20 minutes. Then drain, discarding the liquid.
2. Place the dates, carrot, oats, almonds, coconut, peanut butter, ginger, cinnamon, and walnuts in a food processor and pulse until smooth.
3. Roll into walnut-sized balls. Coat some in desiccated coconut and others in chopped walnuts. Store in the fridge until needed.