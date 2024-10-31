These no-bake morsels are a wholesome sweet snack that taste blissful.

Add a cheeky tablespoon of maple syrup if you have a sweet tooth like me. These make a fabulous afternoon snack or can be taken to work or school for that pick-me-up moment.

CARROT CAKE AND WALNUT BALLS Makes 20

1 cup dried dates
2 cups grated carrot
1 cup oats
1 cup ground almonds
½ cup coconut
½ cup peanut butter
1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger
1 tsp cinnamon
2 Tbsp walnuts

To coat
Desiccated coconut
Chopped walnuts

1. Soak the dates in boiling water for 20 minutes. Then drain, discarding the liquid.

2. Place the dates, carrot, oats, almonds, coconut, peanut butter, ginger, cinnamon, and walnuts in a food processor and pulse until smooth.