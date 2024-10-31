Food & Drink

Carrot Cake & Walnut Balls Recipe

By Angela Casley
These no-bake morsels are a wholesome sweet snack that taste blissful.

Add a cheeky tablespoon of maple syrup if you have a sweet tooth like me. These make a fabulous afternoon snack or can be taken to work or school for that pick-me-up moment.

CARROT CAKE AND WALNUT BALLS

Makes 20
1 cup dried dates

2 cups grated carrot

1 cup oats

1 cup ground almonds

½ cup coconut

½ cup peanut butter

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp walnuts

To coat

Desiccated coconut

Chopped walnuts

1. Soak the dates in boiling water for 20 minutes. Then drain, discarding the liquid.

2. Place the dates, carrot, oats, almonds, coconut, peanut butter, ginger, cinnamon, and walnuts in a food processor and pulse until smooth.

3. Roll into walnut-sized balls. Coat some in desiccated coconut and others in chopped walnuts. Store in the fridge until needed.

