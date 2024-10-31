L’Oreal Paris recreates the iconic Le Défilé runway show in Sydney; Michael Beel takes out the top prize at this year’s AHFA Awards; Sans Ceuticals partners with Hana on a restorative hair, skin and body treatment; Saint Beauty launches BBL and Moxi; Tronque expands into refills.

Welcome to Viva’s href="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/viva/topic/beauty-insider/">Beauty Insider, our fortnightly column where beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti unpacks every movement within the industry.

Check back every second Thursday for the latest instalment, or keep your finger on the pulse by heading to our @Nzhviva Instagram for updates as they happen.

Read on for every important beauty announcement worth knowing this week.

Photo / Supplied

L’Oreal Paris brings Parisian glamour to Sydney

Drawing inspiration from the iconic Le Défilé in Paris, L’Oreal Paris hosted its first Australian runway show last week at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney Harbour.

Ambassadors Jessica Fox, Madeleine Madden and Riley Hemson graced the runaway alongside a coterie of the brand’s muses (including Te Ao With Moana reporter and former Miss World NZ Jessica Tyson) to share the message of sisterhood, empowerment and beauty with purpose.

Photo / Supplied

In stark contrast to some of the more serious runway shows of late, L'Oreal Paris encouraged guests to take photos and videos throughout, as well as cheer for models as they made their way down the black carpet.

Australian canoeist and Olympic gold medallist Jessica Fox opened the show, who flashed a toothy smile and waved to the 250-strong audience in attendance.

The energy throughout the entire 20-minute extravaganza was palpable, as the crowd cheered and clapped for every influential woman who stepped out. Some stopped to hug their loved ones, others danced, and all strutted.

Models appeared on the runway in groups of four, as words of empowerment flashed on the big screen behind them. Less about the fashion but more about the feeling, the show acted as a timely reminder that women are powerful, worthy and resolute.

Singer-songwriter Dami Im closed the show with a dynamic live performance of I Am What I Am as the sun disappeared behind the Sydney Opera House.

Michael Beel wins big at this year’s AHFA Awards

Celebrations were in full swing inside The Star, Sydney, last weekend at the Australian Hair Fashion Awards (AHFA).

On Sunday, the glittering affair kicked off with Mane Stage, an immersive event where 34 renowned hairstylists hosted eight styling sessions to educate and inspire the next generation of talent. Award-winning hairstylist and friend of Viva Michael Beel was joined by Antonio Calero, Richi Grisillo and Chinney Yeap to lead a Moroccan Oil masterclass.

On Monday, the AHFA Gala began – a colourful celebration of hairstyling’s brightest stars. Both Michael and Chinney (who work together at Salute Hair & Day Spa in Wellington) stayed on, and a good thing they did, too – with Michael being awarded as Editorial Stylist Of The Year and Chinney as New Zealand Hairstylist Of The Year.

A long-time friend and contributor, the Viva team has had the pleasure of collaborating with Michael on countless fashion and beauty editorial shoots over the years. Not to mention attending events hosted by Michael as one of Dyson's New Zealand ambassadors.

The celebrity hairstylist also sat on our judging panel in this year’s Viva Beauty Awards 2024, and was instrumental in helping us narrow down our finalists.

Congratulations, Michael!

Photo / Supplied

Try this luxurious new Sans Ceuticals experience at Hana

Feeling burnt out? Sans Ceuticals exclusive partnership with urban sanctuary Hana has just the ticket to restore mind, body and soul as we move steadily towards the silly season – with its 60-minute sauna experience.

Available exclusively at Hana’s newly opened Parnell location, the restorative hair, skin and body treatment includes a 60-minute infrared sauna alongside Sans Ceuticals products designed to be applied at intervals to elevate your experience.

Photo / Supplied

The session begins by applying a generous amount of the deeply exfoliating Bio Active Body Exfoliant, to slough away any dead skin cells or impurities to reveal brighter, newest skin underneath.

Next comes the systematic layers involved with the Superdose Pro-Facial to deeply cleanse and nourish skin as you relax and unwind in the sauna.

The final step? A two-step ritual involving the Lipid Boosting Duo to hydrate strands and enhance shine.

There’s a takeaway treat to enjoy, too, a 50ml travel-sized Activator 7 Oil, designed to help you extend your post-sauna glow and inspire you to continue to care for skin from home.

The Sans 60-minute Sauna Experience is priced at $110 with the option to bring a friend for an additional $40.

For more information or to book, visit Hana.nz.

Photo / Supplied

Saint Beauty launches BBL & Moxi

It’s the combination of skin treatments taking the beauty world by storm, and now BBL and Moxi have come to the Eastern suburbs.

On the cusp of its one-year anniversary, premium skincare clinic Saint Beauty has added BBL (broadband light) and Moxi (fractional laser) to its long list of services, offering clients the next generation of treatments designed to enhance skin tone and texture, while restoring overall glow.

BBL harnesses intense pulsed light therapy to zero in on common skin issues including pigmentation, redness, fine lines and acne scarring. Light energy is delivering into the dermis, stimulating collagen production and boosting skin resilience.

Moxi is a type of non-ablative fractional laser that combats the visible signs of ageing, including fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone and enlarged pores. It works by creating micro-injuries in the dermis to supercharge the skin’s own wound healing response, with results said to be visible after just one treatment. Not to mention it has minimal downtime, unlike other laser treatments.

Clients can book in for BBL or Moxi only treatments, or supercharge results by trying the two together.

“Both BBL and Moxi can be combined for even more impressive results. At Saint Beauty, we are thrilled that we will be specialising in this powerful duo,” says Saint Beauty co-founder Emma Hughes.

Saint Beauty, 11 Saint Heliers Bay Road. Saintbeauty.nz

Photo / Supplied

Tronque reveals new refills

Following the success of its recently launched refillable deodorant, Tronque has unveiled a refill option for its cult favourite Rich As Croesus Firming Butter.

Priced at $120 for the refill only (saving you $10 on the full-size), the move cements Tronque’s ongoing commitment to both people and planet, offering consumers premium, responsible body care that won’t interfere with hormones.

Tronque’s Rich As Croesus Firming Butter has garnered fans the world over for its unique cocktail of ingredients – including New Zealand native red seaweed, red maple bark and Atlantic ocean kelp to intensely hydrate and help firm skin.

Its thick, buttery texture is heavenly to apply, and the application ritual is made even more special when used in conjunction with Tronque’s Body Contour Massager, $90.

The new Rich As Croesus Firming Butter Refill is available now from Tronque.com or selected retailers across Aotearoa, Australia, Canada and the United States.

