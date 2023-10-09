Vibrant greens are perfect for spring. Asparagus is starting to appear in the shops, and while it’s still on the expensive side, it’s great added to this recipe.
NIKI’S BRUSSELS SPROUTS, BEAN, GRAPEFRUIT AND WALNUT SALAD RECIPE Serves 4-6
150g beans 200g Brussels sprouts, halved 1 grapefruit, segmented Salt and pepper, to taste ½ cup grated parmesan 70g walnuts, toasted
Dressing ¼ cup olive oil 1 clove garlic, crushed 2 Tbsp grapefruit juice 1 Tbsp brown sugar ¼ tsp salt 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- Blanch the beans in salted boiling water for 3 minutes, then add the sprouts for a further 4 minutes. Drain both and plunge into icy water to cool.
- For the dressing place the oil, garlic, juice, sugar, salt and mustard into a jar and give it a really good shake.
- To assemble the salad, drain the vegetables thoroughly and place them into a large bowl. Add the grapefruit and dressing, mixing well to combine. Season with salt and pepper.
- Place the salad on a large platter and sprinkle with parmesan and walnuts.