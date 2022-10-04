Menswear That’s Comfortable At Heart & At The Park

The shift in menswear to less conformity and rigidity owes much to the classic hallmarks of retro sportswear, relaxed tailoring and the renaissance of nostalgic knitwear. Here, discover clothes that are fit for living comfortably.

Photo / Rob Tennent

The Big Time Skinny jeans be gone fast track looking up-to-date by loosening up your trousers, quite literally, in one of the many wide-leg options available that give you plenty of space to breathe and move.

Photo / Rob Tennent

Class Act No item of clothing has had quite the revival of late as the knit vest. Opting for a classic Fair Isle-inspired stitch detailing, local label Kowtow is providing more gender-neutral offerings with its collections, and the Bloom Vest is a fine example.

Photo / Rob Tennent

Open Season Part of the menswear evolution calls for an embrace of more sensual textures and designs. A simple knit top reinterpreted with elegant nonchalance is the perfect inspiration for languid summer days ahead.

Photo / Rob Tennent

Chill Zone Craft-inspired pieces and art prints add points of interest to an otherwise neutral look. Showcase personality with a careful selection of pieces. Marni x Uniqlo utility jacket (POA). Icebreaker singlet $80.

Photo / Rob Tennent

Off Duty Gucci's high-low approach to fashion is well documented now, and its popular collaboration with sportswear behemoth Adidas has proven one of the year's more successful partnerships, merging two iconic brands into a superbrand that celebrates sports-inspired pieces with a retro twist.

Photo / Rob Tennent

Blue Velvet Soft tailoring creates a unique opportunity to look pulled together without feeling too uptight. As dress codes become more relaxed, local designer Benjamin Alexander creates a convincing case for a cool, blue suit crafted from a velvet blend, perfect for a range of occasions.