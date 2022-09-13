Freshly Squeezed: The Bold, Zesty Season Is Here

From Aix-en-Provence to Auckland, French model Jeanne Calen’s sunny disposition is giving us plenty of vivacious inspiration.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Between The Lines How to transition from winter's staple knit dress into the warmer months ahead? Consider one in a rainbow of colours, like this Alemais Alexandra stripe dress, perfect with strappy sandals, or perhaps a pair of sneakers to tap into this garment's sporty details. Alemais dress, $525, from Muse. Kathryn Wilson heels $359. Silk & Steel hoop earrings $89.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Zest Appeal There's much to be said for a hardworking, utilitarian boiler suit, perfect with a pair of trainers for a playful off-duty weekend look, or simply with a pair of sandals or heels for a contemporary take on going-out dressing. Mina boiler suit $475 (available for pre-order). Mi Piaci slides $260.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Photo / Mara Sommer

Power Player A clean-cut dress to turn heads, this malleable sheath dress transitions perfectly from the office to after-five events with the swift and careful addition of accessories. Gregory's exaggerated and shoulder-padded Breton sheath dress is the perfect option for all occasions. Gregory dress $449. Silk & Steel hoop earrings $89.

Electric Kool-Aid A loose-fit dress with a ruffle collar fashioned from a medley of riotous prints what's not to love about this unapologetically in-your-face frock? Made from 100 per cent silk, this mash-up of colour and print is just right to get the party started. Bettina Bakdal dress, $1730, from Scotties. Hydrangea Ranger earrings, $89, from Widdess.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Photo / Mara Sommer

Shape Up Like an homage to the great pleat maestro Issey Miyake, this Hailwood number combines soothing complementary colour with a shape-shifting silhouette that offers up the perfect amount of drama for those impending spring soirees. Hailwood dress $399. Isabella Anselmi heels, $230, from Merchant 1948.