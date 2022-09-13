Freshly Squeezed: The Bold, Zesty Season Is Here

From Aix-en-Provence to Auckland, French model Jeanne Calen’s sunny disposition is giving us plenty of vivacious inspiration.
Between The Lines How to transition from winter's staple knit dress into the warmer months ahead? Consider one in a rainbow of colours, like this Alemais Alexandra stripe dress, perfect with strappy sandals, or perhaps a pair of sneakers to tap into this garment's sporty details. Alemais dress, $525, from Muse. Kathryn Wilson heels $359. Silk & Steel hoop earrings $89.
Zest Appeal There's much to be said for a hardworking, utilitarian boiler suit, perfect with a pair of trainers for a playful off-duty weekend look, or simply with a pair of sandals or heels for a contemporary take on going-out dressing. Mina boiler suit $475 (available for pre-order). Mi Piaci slides $260.
Control Mode If it's an easy stroll or running errands, a reliable piece of outerwear can see you through the season in style. Take on the voluminous appeal of this Paris Georgia trench in a soft spring hue, working well thrown over any look during the day. Paris Georgia trench coat $890. Mahsa blouse $460. Gregory trousers $369. Silk & Steel hoop earrings $89.
Power Player A clean-cut dress to turn heads, this malleable sheath dress transitions perfectly from the office to after-five events with the swift and careful addition of accessories. Gregory's exaggerated and shoulder-padded Breton sheath dress is the perfect option for all occasions. Gregory dress $449. Silk & Steel hoop earrings $89.
Electric Kool-Aid A loose-fit dress with a ruffle collar fashioned from a medley of riotous prints what's not to love about this unapologetically in-your-face frock? Made from 100 per cent silk, this mash-up of colour and print is just right to get the party started. Bettina Bakdal dress, $1730, from Scotties. Hydrangea Ranger earrings, $89, from Widdess.
Points Of Interest The mini skirt is having a renaissance for the new season as preferences teeter between maxi length and knee-skimming hemlines. Teamed with an oversized shirt and a playful vest, it's a masterful lesson in layering, just right for mild days and cool nights. Gregory shirt $359. R.M. Williams skirt $289. Twenty-seven Names vest $390. Saben handbag $489. AGL moccasin heels, $990, from Scarpa.
Shape Up Like an homage to the great pleat maestro Issey Miyake, this Hailwood number combines soothing complementary colour with a shape-shifting silhouette that offers up the perfect amount of drama for those impending spring soirees. Hailwood dress $399. Isabella Anselmi heels, $230, from Merchant 1948.
Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Jeanne Calen from 62 Models. Hair and makeup / Rae Sacha.