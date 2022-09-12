What We’re Adding To Cart This Spring

Things are fresher, floral, springy. As we move into blossom days, here’s what’s putting a little lightness in our step, from a persimmon-coloured handbag to open-toed clogs to pair with a bouquet of tulips.

Mina Isla dress "When it comes to spring/summer dressing, I look for fuss-free pieces that can seamlessly slot into my wardrobe. Mina's new collection is a breath of fresh air and simple dresses like this one are the best throw-on-and-go option. I love the vibrant leafy green colour, and it also comes in a groovy tartan check. I can take this dress from day to night by pairing it with a chunky boot while the temperature is still cool, or a kitten heel in the evening." $395, from Minaforher.com Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Paris Georgia SJP long slip "This spring, sign me up for something slinky. I want a dress that falls in a long embrace in what can only evoke a sexy insouciance: a dress that's precious and fluid, with an "I go to dinner parties" glamour. Paris Georgia's SJP slip has a double-layered bust (important) and a floor-length (important, too, if less for practicality than for sauntering). It'll be well accessorised with sneakers or heels, and that coming warmth in the air." $640, from Parisgeorgia.com Julia Gessler, digital editor

Lucy in the Sky Paloma clogs "Gruntier than an espadrille, more nostalgic than a mule, the open-toed clog is the shoe I'm keen to spring into warmer weather with (while riding my fantasy Amsterdam e-bike to a riverside picnic with a basket full of tulips). The Paloma clog by Uruguay's Lucy in the Sky would complement virtually anything in my wardrobe, from wide-legged jeans to a floaty dress. They also remind me of my first clogs, a brown suede pair bought in 1990, which at the time reminded my mum of her first pair, bought in the 70s… and the cycle continues." $650, from Knuefermann.co.nz Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Twenty-seven Names Lydia vest "This playful vest is a bolt of uplifting colour, and is perfect for transeasonal layering over long-sleeved tops or T-shirts. It also works over long plain dresses or jeans on the weekend a spring staple." $390, from Twentysevennames.co.nz Amanda Linnell, editor

Georgia Jay Little Ombra bag "I have three weddings in the pipeline this summer and while I have no idea what I'll be wearing yet, I know this persimmon-coloured Little Ombra bag by Georgia Jay will go with anything and everything. I'm a handbag fanatic and I absolutely do not need another one, but I know in my heart that this would be a piece I would cherish forever." $490, from Georgiajay.com Lucy Slight, beauty editor

Reliquia Jewellery Lorca earrings "The days are getting warmer and breezy up-dos are making their way back into my routine, meaning I'm in need of some earrings. These gold earrings will be perfect for dressing up a simple look, and the carved shell design reminds me of the mother of pearl brooches my nana wears." $165, from Superette.co.nz Eva Wilson, intern

Dries Van Noten five-pocket shorts "I love a good pair of shorts, and these Dries Van Noten five-pocket denim pair are currently sitting in my cart. I like the idea of them being slightly longer than what I'd normally wear over spring/summer, like a cross between a crisp pair of Bermuda shorts and a casual board short for the beach. They look like they work just as well with a sock and shoe situation as they do with a pair of smart sandals. I'd love to try wear these with a blazer and a T-shirt maybe. We'll see." Approx. $580, from Ssense.com Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Bronwyn Stevie mules "I'm eyeing up these Stevie mules in Tangerine from New Zealand footwear brand Bronwyn and thinking they'd be a great dose of fun colour with a multitude of outfits - like jeans and a white shirt. I hardly wear heels anymore but these feel like a nice in-between height, ideal for the office, or a night out." $380, from Bronwynfootwear.co.nz Johanna Thornton, deputy editor