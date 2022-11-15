Changing Tides: Outfits That You Won’t Churn Through

The open seas call for a complementary wardrobe of effortless summer essentials plucked straight out of a preppy-style playbook.
Throwing shade
Throw some shade with a stylish hat that won’t fly off into the summer
Flotsam and jetsom
A seasonal staple, the shirt dress is a classic and easy way to look pulled together. Just add a bucket hat, belt and sun-dappled water. Penny Sage dress $475. Loewe hat $825, belt $785 and bag $2450, from Faradays. Merchant 1948 shoes $230. Meadowlark earrings $849.
Master and commander
Like Annie Hall at sea, a tidy blazer complements crisp white trousers and a pair of two-tone loafers. Preppy done right, it’s an ensemble that segues perfectly into summer workwear. Working Style blazer $2399, shirt $299 and tie $149. R. M. Williams pants $229. Gucci beret POA. Kathryn Wilson belt $149. Sebago loafers $329. Meadowlark earrings $849 and rings $755 and $5339.
Below deck
Fresh co-ordinates make nautical dressing a polished affair. Staying aboard a glamorous vessel like Sea Breeze III calls for a smart summer suit, paired with gorgeous accessories. Kate Sylvester jacket $549, shorts $369 and brooch POA. Kathryn Wilson belt $149. Meadowlark earrings $849, bracelet $329 and rings $5339 and $14,989. Scarf stylist’s own.
Summer breeze
Cool summer evenings require lightweight sleeves. What better addition to your warm-weather wardrobe than the sporty-meets-chic appeal of a classic rugby shirt? Tucked into Bermuda shorts, this fresh formula pairs well with boat shoes or a pair of strappy sandals. R.M. Williams rugby jersey $159. Penny Sage shorts $350. Kathryn Wilson belt $149. Meadowlark earrings $849.
Naval gazing
How to stay polished on the high seas? The structured mini skirt makes a convincing case for easy, all-day dressing. R. M. Williams shirt $269 and skirt $289. Gucci belt bag $2855. Meadowlark earrings $849.
Glow up
There’s a multitude of light and easy-to-pack knitwear to see you through balmy days and chilly nights. For a casual approach, layer over swimwear or an easy camisole for an elegant and sensual approach to the season. Wynn Hamlyn polo $420. Caitlin Crisp crop top $365. Penny Sage pants $375. Loewe bag, $2490, from Faradays. Meadowlark earrings $849 and ring $5339.
Captain’s drinks
For something special that harnesses the power of preppy doyennes after dark like CZ Guest or Jackie O, a vintage coat dress is just the ticket. Playing homage to the ladies who lunch, but set on the high seas, this 1960s silk coat is an easy throw-on over casual separates when you have no time to spare. 1960s silk vintage coat $1500, from Love James. Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $269. Meadowlark ring $5339.
Photographer / Apela Bell. Fashion editor / Courtney Joe. Model / Shanaya Crasto from 62 Management. Makeup and hair / Rae Sacha. Photographer’s assistant / Sophie Miya-Smith. Special thanks to Charlotte Devereux at Boutique Superyachts.