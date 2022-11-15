Changing Tides: Outfits That You Won’t Churn Through

For something special that harnesses the power of preppy doyennes after dark like CZ Guest or Jackie O, a vintage coat dress is just the ticket. Playing homage to the ladies who lunch, but set on the high seas, this 1960s silk coat is an easy throw-on over casual separates when you have no time to spare. 1960s silk vintage coat $1500, from Love James. Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $269. Meadowlark ring $5339.