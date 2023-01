Part of the challenge of dressing up for work during high summer is trying not to look frazzled in the heat. A professional wardrobe needn’t be overly complicated though, and with a few smart wardrobe updates to give you plenty of mileage til winter, you’ll find that it’s as simple as pairing a crisp shirt with a linen skirt; or perhaps investing in a clean-cut tunic dress that you’ll find works wonders with a pair of tights when the weather dips come April. Preppy codes of dressing have made something of a renaissance lately, and offer up plenty of inspiration when you just want to keep things simple and chic.