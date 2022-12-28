The great outdoors inspires a sense of curiosity best satisfied in a wardrobe of swimwear and sensual layers. Post-swim cover-ups, over-shirts for both warm and cool temperatures and quick-drying swimwear are given a highly personal look and feel with trinket jewels and an adventurous spirit.
Myths and legends
. Wixii mini dress $225. Jasmin Sparrow jewel earrings. Mako Design mauve earring $12. Neil Adcock necklace $980.
Tall tail
Channel your inner mermaid by pairing a one-piece swimsuit with a pair of shimmering jeans, a glamorous way to enhance any sunset. Zambesi swimsuit $395. Ganni jeans approx $610. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $775. Vintage Chanel necklace, $2000 and vintage Bulgari gold and turquoise ring, $3400, from The Collectrice. Mars pearl necklace $499. Camille Paloma Walton jewel ring from Public Record $700.
Net worth
A throw-on layer like this commands attention, so go for bold in your choice of swimsuit too. Taylor mesh dress $397. Cos bikini top $59. Wixii cashmere bamboo skort $235. Spacey Gemz chain belt $70. Alemais earrings approx $436.
What the water gave me
An open shirt is an easy way to layer up on the beach — lightweight, sunsmart and a cinch to pack. Alemais skirt $397. Mina shirt $365. Vintage pearl, lapis lazuli and sodalite necklace, $3200, from The Collectrice. Meadowlark micro lapis necklace $785. Shannen Young earring POA. Mako Design blue stud earrings $12. Camille Paloma Walton rings from $300 each.
On the horizon
Harris Tapper top $349. SWMR bikini briefs $70. Shannen Young earrings POA. Gucci silver ear cuffs $1420. Miriam Haskell pearl and lapis necklace, $1950, from Love and Object at Faradays. Wilbur Hsu necklace $495. Rylan necklace (worn as bracelet) approx $1006. Camille Paloma Walton jewel ring $700, and silver rings, from $300 each, from Public Record. Vintage Bulgari gold and turquoise ring, $3400, from The Collectrice.
Lonely planet
In the depths of the river, a printed, desert-hued Kate Sylvester dress makes a stunning impact among flora and fauna. Kate Sylvester dress $579. Em On Holiday swimsuit $179. Tiffany & Co. necklace $26,500, bracelet $7850 and rings $2000 and $4200.
Glisten and glow
Sunkissed sequins make a convincing case for resortwear that combines day and night effortlessly. Archive Zambesi top POA. Aurai Swim swimsuit $129. Meadowlark rose pearl drop earring $1205 (for a pair). Baobei grey pearl necklace $89. Spacey Gemz chain black pearl drop earrings $50. Vania pearl necklace $279. Camille Paloma Walton rings from $300 each. Neil Adcock rings $1000 and $1200.
Rock steady
A brightly coloured holiday shirt is one summer wardrobe essential that will see you through the season. Opt for one that radiates positive vibes only. Loewe parrot print shirt $1750 and Alexandre Vauthier clip-on earrings, $925 each, from Faradays. Hākinakina swim briefs $150. Vania bracelets from $45 each.
Hunter gatherer
Wynn Hamlyn dress $450. Camille Paloma Walton earrings, $720, from Public Record. Vintage Balenciaga necklace, $2290, from Love and Object at Faradays.
On the rocks
You’re a stone’s throw away from elevating your style — layer seasonal brights with earthy neutrals for a head-turning summer look. Otsu dress, $299, from Public Record. Wynn Hamlyn knit T-shirt $395. Wixii shirt $295. Camille Paloma Walton earrings, from $270, necklace $800, and ring, $700, from Public Record.
Photographer / Matt Hurley. Fashion editor / Chloe Hill. Model / Derya Parlak from Super Management. Hair and makeup / India Wray Murane. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson.