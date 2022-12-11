The Heat Is On: Wardrobe Essentials You’ll Want To Live In All Summer Long

Synth-pop hues on satin, the softness of lived-in tailoring, the head-turning extremes of maxi dresses, thigh-grazing shorts and mini skirts.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Request line

There’s something festive about satin — several designers have explored the fabric recently as a joyful way to combine an iridescent texture more tactile than silk, in an assortment of candy-coloured brights. Inspired by Prada’s famously saturated satins, local labels such as Harris Tapper and Kate Sylvester have embraced the power of a brightly coloured satin fabric. Florence & Fortitude’s two-tone mix of red and pink on a double-breasted, structured coat is one knockout example.

Hot tip: Always wash satin with cold water, and avoid squeezing the fabric after a wash as it reduces its original shape and size. Florence & Fortitude made-to-order coat $1900. Vintage Jean Paul Gaultier heels, $220, from Tango.

Photo / Mara Sommer

The man who sold the world

Photo / Mara Sommer

Skirting the issue Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

The 60s through a 90s lens is a niche amalgamation of eras that surprisingly makes sense. Who can forget Lady Miss Kier’s wardrobe of trippy mini skirts and dresses when her band Deee-Lite hit the scene in 1990 with their hit single Groove Is in the Heart? Today, a similar style sentiment feels relevant as mini skirt options are available for all sizes and tastes. We love this fun check print skirt (in another key trend, satin) from London-based New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Dual power

From Jil Sander to Hermès, matching separates continue to make a convincing case for fuss-free dressing that makes you feel immediately pulled-together. Taking to the archives for ample inspiration, Zambesi’s Elisabeth Findlay has created the perfect pairing of a soothing grey set that plays on proportion with its jaunty crop jacket and voluminous trousers. Zambesi jacket $750 and trousers $575. Wynn Hamlyn top $395. Deadly Ponies clutch $599. Jimmy Choo ankle boots (POA).

Photo / Mara Sommer

Open season

In the height of summer, a little extra ventilation does wonders for formal occasions. Whether it’s professional workwear for the season or an outdoor wedding, we’re besotted by the range of fun short suits available right now. Menswear designer Dayne Johnston of Zambesi offers up relaxed tailoring in the form of this ochre blazer with matching shorts.

Photo / Mara Sommer Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Soft boy summer

...Because in the heat of summer, a little sensuality goes a long way. While sheer silk organza has become a staple for womenswear, the delicate nature of the fabric offers a charming proposition for men, even better when teamed with something far more tactile and every day like a pair of classic jeans.

Photo / Mara Sommer

You spin me round

Big dress energy prevails once again for summer with free and floaty designs taking up space everywhere. From oversized kaftan-style frocks at Etro to the psychedelic print maxis at Valentino, big, bold dresses convey a sense of freedom and individuality. Designer Benjamin Alexander has created a great local example with a delicate print and ruffle-neck collar for added romanticism — poetry in motion.

Hot tip: A belt or tie is an easy way to create a silhouette with a cinched waist. Maxi dresses also need to be just the right length, so consider getting your dress hemmed if necessary. Benjamin Alexander dress $920. Vintage Cult Gaia belt, $180, from Tango. Mi Piaci flats $260.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Showtime synergy

Swimwear around the clock? Why not. Poolside to party in one fell swoop provides inspiration for a raft of designers creating versatile swimwear that can be easily layered. Simply add a playful skirt or jeans for daytime brunch; or prepare for a steamy cocktail party after five with stacks of jewels and an appropriate pair of dancing shoes.

Photo / Mara Sommer

The big beat

Loose and relaxed trousers that nod to skater style are an ideal way to look chill over summer for every gender. Matched with an equally loose shirt, we love the utilitarian styling of this tonal ensemble.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Natural wonder

Washed-out separates in soft, organic hues are a refreshing way to appear pulled together without looking too severe. Summer requires a relaxed approach to dressing — so look to fabrics that are soft to the touch, with a faded quality, whether linen or a cotton blazer.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Take on me

When it comes to feeling festive, the allure of bold jewellery continues to inspire. Silverware has taken off again as jewellers explore the iridescent appeal of metals that shine and shimmer in the summer light. Love James jacket (POA). Gavin Hitchings sterling silver neckpiece, $3500, and brooch $1070, from Masterworks Gallery. Isabel Marant earrings, approx. $975.

Photo / Mara Sommer

Club tropicana

Whether it’s a loose-fitting cotton shirt or a seersucker dress, nothing says out-of-office quite like a colourful print.

Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Models / Yae Won Moon and Jed Munro from 62 Management. Makeup / Kiekie Stanners. Hair / Sophy Phillips. Photographer’s assistant / Josh Szeto. Fashion assistant / Annabel Dickson.



