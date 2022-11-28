The eroticism of lace, the seductive pleasure of velvet, the boldness of leather.

Apple of my eye

Black coffee

Easy like a Sunday morning, this transparent Mahsa organza top with ties is a good excuse to stay indoors and cosy up with your beloved. "I enjoy feeling sensual," says designer Mahsa Willis of her new collection. "I don't think this needs to be overt. Fabrics, under layers and scent make one feel sensual; this is a quiet feminine confidence." India wears Mahsa top $515. Me by Bendon bra $55. Cathy Pope onyx ring $289. László wears Olivia Cashmore singlet $75.

Hearts on fire

Sweet magnolia

Verona's summer hath not such a flower. Our star-crossed lovers share a moment's bliss on a glorious spring day. India wears Weekend by Max Mara dress, $999, from Smith & Caughey's. László wears Burberry trenchcoat $2846.

The eclipse

Fountain of youth

The new romantics

The diaphanous feeling of love has lent itself to countless songs and artworks from Joy Division's synth-infused rock ballad Love Will Tear Us Apart, to the affairs depicted by pop art icon Roy Lichtenstein. Complementary jolts of colour provide a welcome alternative to the smart monochromatic looks from the opposite page. László wears Cos x Lea Colombo top $150. Olivia Cashmore trousers $425. India wears Claudia Li top $785. R.M. Williams trousers $869.

The wild things

Park life

An intimate meeting at a park bench is a date as old as time. As the sun goes down on another day, India and László embrace in the dusky glow. László wears Sunspel T-shirt, $169, from Fabric. Wynn Hamlyn trousers $450. India wears Carlson pleated slip dress $879.

Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Models / India Wray-Murane and László Reynolds from N Model Management. Photographer’s assistant / Josh Szeto. Hair, makeup and grooming / Virginia Carde. With thanks to Emma Gleason and Vinnie Paunovic.