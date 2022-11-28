The eroticism of lace, the seductive pleasure of velvet, the boldness of leather.
Apple of my eye
An afternoon delight requires a picnic in dappled sunlight. Soft, organic hues and harmonious textures encourage the desire to linger. India wears Christopher Esber dress approx. $1800. László wears Doug’s T-shirt $85.
Black coffee
Easy like a Sunday morning, this transparent Mahsa organza top with ties is a good excuse to stay indoors and cosy up with your beloved. "I enjoy feeling sensual," says designer Mahsa Willis of her new collection. "I don't think this needs to be overt. Fabrics, under layers and scent make one feel sensual; this is a quiet feminine confidence." India wears Mahsa top $515. Me by Bendon bra $55. Cathy Pope onyx ring $289. László wears Olivia Cashmore singlet $75.
Hearts on fire
A pale blue hue is symbolic of trust and tranquility. Real-life couple India and László can share a quiet moment in the early hours of the day. India wears Christopher Esber top (POA) and skirt approx. $917. Philippe Matignon tights, $30, from Smith & Caughey's. Saint Laurent heels $1395. Cathy Pope onyx ring $289. László wears Comme des Garçons shirt, $539, from Fabric. Benjamin Alexander blazer $899 and trousers $459. Hugo Boss socks $45. Vintage shoes László's own.
Sweet magnolia
Verona's summer hath not such a flower. Our star-crossed lovers share a moment's bliss on a glorious spring day. India wears Weekend by Max Mara dress, $999, from Smith & Caughey's. László wears Burberry trenchcoat $2846.
The eclipse
Like a young Monica Vitti and Alain Delon in between takes, India and László channel amore in their complementary leather and denim looks. Casual weekend attire needn't always be relegated to activewear make a small effort with a look both tailored and chic while enjoying off-duty recreational pursuits. India wears Kate Sylvester jacket $679. Made in Tomboy flared jeans, $489, from Fabric. Zoe & Morgan hoop earrings, $310, from Walker & Hall. László wears R.M. Williams belted jacket $1519. Wynn Hamlyn jeans $325.
Fountain of youth
High-shine fabrics worn every hour of the day are a great way to usher in the new season with a celebratory spirit. Eveningwear for the daytime proves a welcome tonic to a wardrobe of casual separates. László wears Lemaire x Uniqlo trenchcoat $299. R.M. Williams shirt $159. Olivia Cashmore trousers $425. Hugo Boss socks $45. India wears Polo Ralph Lauren top, $559, from Smith & Caughey's. Agolde trousers, $679, from Superette. Gucci heels $1750.
The hills are alive
Try a classic uniform of black and white for special after-five occasions. László wears a simple crisp T-shirt with a pair of tuxedo trousers for a modern approach to formalities. Shjark T-shirt $169. Cos trousers $120. Lack of Color straw boater approx. $165. India wears Harris Tapper dress $899. Karen Walker tuxedo blazer $545. Isabel Marant earrings $899.
The new romantics
The diaphanous feeling of love has lent itself to countless songs and artworks from Joy Division's synth-infused rock ballad Love Will Tear Us Apart, to the affairs depicted by pop art icon Roy Lichtenstein. Complementary jolts of colour provide a welcome alternative to the smart monochromatic looks from the opposite page. László wears Cos x Lea Colombo top $150. Olivia Cashmore trousers $425. India wears Claudia Li top $785. R.M. Williams trousers $869.
The wild things
Like the characters in a John Waters film, India and László take on the delinquent uniform of rebellious lovers in a heady mix of leather and animal print garments. László wears Olivia Cashmore singlet $75. Kate Sylvester top $349. Benjamin Alexander shorts $379. Hugo Boss socks $45. Clarks Originals desert boots $200. India wears Nocturne top $199. Stolen Girlfriends Club jacket $499. Bug Denim jeans $379. Saint Laurent heels $1395. Joss Hong earrings $140.
Park life
An intimate meeting at a park bench is a date as old as time. As the sun goes down on another day, India and László embrace in the dusky glow. László wears Sunspel T-shirt, $169, from Fabric. Wynn Hamlyn trousers $450. India wears Carlson pleated slip dress $879.
Photographer / Mara Sommer. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Models / India Wray-Murane and László Reynolds from N Model Management. Photographer’s assistant / Josh Szeto. Hair, makeup and grooming / Virginia Carde. With thanks to Emma Gleason and Vinnie Paunovic.