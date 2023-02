One quick pro tip to update your wardrobe at the height of summer is to segue into the beginning of new-season deliveries and invest in a chic shirt that you can get plenty of mileage out of — the type of shirt you can basically throw on with any bottom: a pair of jeans, some languid palazzo-style trousers, shorts, and skirts that run the gamut from mini to maxi and everything in between. This selection of 15 is by no means everything out there, of course, but represents our pick of the best new shirts that offer up the type of versatility life requires from us right now.