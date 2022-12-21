12 Summer Hats That You’ll Actually Want To Wear

It’s no secret New Zealand has high levels of ultraviolet radiation, and while some sun exposure is good for us, there’s a limit.

This summer, the sun-smart message is even more pertinent as that ozone layer looking over us tends to thin out this time of year. So along with the obvious sunscreen application and coverups, slap on a wide-brim hat while you’re at it.

Several local designers such as Mina, Kowtow and Liam have all included wide-brim and bucket hat styles to complement their collections, so treat yourself to a splash of shade. Here, we’ve got you covered in straw, organic cotton, and denim options.