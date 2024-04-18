Want a pair of glamorous pumps? We’ve got options.

Just because it’s autumn doesn’t mean you have to swap your pumps for bulky boots just yet. For heel devotees, there are plenty of footwear options out there right now, many of which are made for a party and will dress up anything from jeans to your favourite LBD. Below, fashion assistant Annabel Dickson has rounded up some of the slickest silhouettes this season, from glossy, dressy pumps to stilettos in a series of palate-cleansing pastels.

Saunter in something serpentine with these leather snake-print pumps, hand-made in Italy.

Jimmy Choo has cultivated a fierce following for its heels, and this pair featuring a deep vamp and kick heel is sure to inspire a degree of devotion.

For a heel with literal flare, consider this square-pointed pair from Country Road.

Glossy, blocky and rendered in a nautical navy, this pair from footwear stalwart Mi Piaci delivers is high-octane but not overpowering.

This slick Roger Vivier pair is rendered in patent leather and boasts a rectangular buckle and a curved heel as if bending at will. Tres chic!

There's something Barbie-esque about this bubblegum pair, but just because they'd likely be worn by an indomitable doll doesn't mean you can't too. Wear them with just about anything in your daily rotation for a bit of pink and pep.

They’re fluffy and gnome-ish and a whole lot of fun.

Stylish but certainly not understated, these chocolate square-toe heels from local label Nicole Rebstock boast gold hardware and a manageable, medium height. Sport them with your favourite white socks through autumn.

Surprising, weird-in-a-good-way shapes have become a distinctive feature of Loewe, and these shoes are no exception. Made of leather, they’re an impactful pair that’s versatile enough and sophisticated enough to wear with plenty.

Their famous horsebit loafers but higher! These impressive pumps also come in black.

A classic stiletto pump in a soft cream that’s refreshingly simple.

When you want a little something silver, shine bright with these metallic stilettos that are almost like looking at a mirror.

