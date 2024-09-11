Ready your winter boots for storage because easier dressing is on its way. You can start with these simple slides, available to shop right now.

September marks a long-awaited time of transition, as spring’s official beginning demands a different approach to dressing.

The memo for making it work in warmer weather? Making your wardrobe breezier and easier.

No other garment captures this quite like a pair of sandals. Cosy merino socks and enveloping leather boots can start to feel stuffy after months of wear. The appeal of a sandal is its lack of demands – simply slip on and you’re ready to go.

Of course, though the mornings and evenings are brighter, the fresh spring winds and sunshowers mean we’re not quite ready to dive into freeing spring and summer wear. But, on the warmer days, we’re likely ready to dip our toes in.

These “strawberry cow” slip-ons might make you crave a Primo. These closed-toe clogs sing out a little yeehaw with each step, bolstered with the addition of a dusty western buckle. The cow print also comes in black and brown, but this light pink colourway feels like a sweet and joyful spring addition.

These puffy, minimalist sandals were designed with everyday wear in mind. They have a leather upper, which will soften with each wear, and a raised rubber sole, for flexibility and durability. This sandy colourway is an aspirational pick for the season. The slides also come in a simple black.

Delicately handwoven leather creates interest atop these platform sandals. They’re a great pairing to elevate more minimalist ensembles and easily transition between various free-time occasions (from cafe, to park, to beach).

The twisting strap on these slides is architecturally eye-catching. Local brand Deadly Ponies and creative director Liam Bowden offer this addition to the spring and summer range, with a symmetrical silhouette made of leather.

The classic cut of a Mary Jane shoe has inspired these slick flats. Crafted from real leather, these slip-ons find two specific points of interest; a faux snakeskin print and a tapered square toe. The latter is a distinctly '90s detailing (though, of course, it has a longer history in mod tropes and ballet traditions).

These sandals adopt a utilitarian function and apply a little polish. Their cut is comparable to a casual pair of Birkenstocks, but the materials embrace a sense of gloss that will fit for nicer outdoor occasions.

This textural take gives a signature St Agni style an update. The simple slide is finished in tightly woven leather and is available in two staple colours: black and brown.

These netted mules offer a sleeker option for spring and summer wear. The coffee brown slides will be an easy pairing for jeans and dresses and could be a great swap for wintry loafers and boots.

Ostentatious, glitzy and loud in their patterning, these slip-ons make a major statement. The upper is made from calf hair and dyed to mimic calf or dalmatian spots. With the bedazzled buckle, they feel reminiscent of 2000s dressing. These are great for an extrovert.

The Birkenstock clog, beloved by chefs and fans of The Bear, isn’t going anywhere. This pair takes up this season’s offer of refreshment, crafted in a minty shade of green. You’ll also find the slides in taupe, mink and elemental blue.

Abigayle slides, $424, from Head Over Heels

These soft suede mules are handcrafted in Portugal. Their oversized buckle is particularly interesting, with organic shaping and pewter colouring.

