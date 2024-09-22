Viva Beauty Awards 2024: Meet Your Finalists & Vote For Your Favourites Now

Our panel of judges has decided the finalists across 25 categories, now it’s over to you to crown the winners.
When we launched this year’s Viva Beauty Awards, presented by Glow Lab, our mission was simple: to recognise and celebrate the best products, people and practices our local and international beauty and wellness scene has to offer.
After our nominations opened on September 2, we received more than 500 people and product submissions in 25 categories across two weeks.
Every submission was thoughtfully crafted, further showcasing the passion and presence of the brands, agencies and people who entered.
Our judging panel had their work cut out for them when it came to determining the finalists.
Judges Lucy Slight (beauty and lifestyle journalist), Stacey Fraser (cosmetic chemist and Design Practice Teaching Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Michael Beel (award-winning editorial and celebrity hairstylist), Liz Hyun (freelance makeup artist), Kylee De Thier (beauty influencer and content creator), and Ashleigh Cometti (Viva beauty editor) discussed the entries to compile our list of finalists.
In many cases, some submissions were so strong our ratings were tied, so in many of the categories below you’ll see more than five finalists.
Now it’s time to have your say. Voting is open until October 3.
Scroll through our finalists across all 25 categories below, and to the bottom of the page to cast your all-important vote.
Keep your eyes fixed on Viva.co.nz and the Beauty Issue of Viva magazine in the New Zealand Herald on October 9, where we’ll reveal the best in beauty: our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards 2024 winners.
Brand Founder Of The Year
- Katey Mandy, Raaie
- Tanne Snowden, Tronque
- Elizabeth Barbalich, Antipodes
- Jaimee Lupton, Monday Haircare, Osana Naturals, Chalon Paris and Being
- Ashleigh Scott, The Facialist
- Chloe Zara Munro, Chloe Zara Hair
- Lucy Vincent, [Sans] Ceuticals
- Emma Lewisham, Emma Lewisham
Innovation Award
- Soleil and Soul Beauty Professional Quick Dry Mist
- Tronque Natural and Refillable Deodorant
- Abel Laundry Day
- La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum
- Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Elixir
- TWYG Bioactive Totarol
Breakthrough Brand Of The Year
- Raaie
- Pure Mama
- The Facialist
- Tronque
- Daily Skincare
Makeup Artist Of The Year
- Tallulah McLean
- Shane Cyrus
- Sarika Patel
- Kiekie Stanners
- Liz Hyun
- Kath Gould
- Lochie Stonehouse
Hairstylist Of The Year
- Newton Cook, Rodney Wayne
- Benjamin James, Ryder
- Kelly Manu, Una
- Michael Beel, Salute Hair & Day Spa
- Sean Mahoney, Colleen
- Danny Pato, D&M Hair Design
Best Base Product
- Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation
- M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation
- Aleph Concealer/Foundation
- Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Makeup
- Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Best Pop Of Colour
- Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint
- Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush
- Aleph Cheek/Lip Tint – Gloria
- YSL Rouge Pur Couture
- Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick
Best In Glow
- Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops
- Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter
- L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion
- MCoBeauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops
- Smashbox x Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector
Best For Lips
- Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly
- Gisou Lip Oil
- Karen Murrell Lipstick in the shade 37 Night Moves
- YSL Loveshine Lipstick
- M.A.C Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick
- Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey
- Ashley & Co Tint Me Lip Punch with Red Radish
Best For Lashes Or Brows
- Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
- M.A.C Cosmetics MACstack Mascara
- Boost Lab Peptide+ Lash & Brow Serum
- RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner
- RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara
Best For Cleansing
- The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser
- La Roche Posay Effaclar+ M Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser
- Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse
- Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm
- Emma Lewisham Illuminating Oil Cleanser
- CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
Best For Hydration
- Raaie Cocoon Ceramide Cream
- Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream
- Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
- Velettà Youthful Glow Intensive Hydrating Treatment
- Sans Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil
- Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray
- La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+
- Aotea Kawakawa Balm
- The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5
Best For Overnight
- Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair
- Dermalogica BioLumin C Night Restore
- Sans Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque
- Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum
- Environ Serience Night Serum
Best For Mature Skin
- Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir
- L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Plumping Serum
- Dermalogica Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream
- Boost Lab Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum
- Environ 3DSynerge Filler Creme
Best SPF
- Jeuneora FullStop SPF50+
- Antipodes Supernatural SPF50+ Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen
- Avene Sunsitive SPF50 range
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+
- Cancer Society Daily Face 3-in-1 SPF50
Best Shampoo & Conditioner Duo
- Glow Lab Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner
- L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular
- Chloe Zara Silk Wash & Silk Condition
- SheaMoisture Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner
- Kerastase Genesis Collection
Best Hair Styling Product Or Treatment
- L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox Oil
- Chloe Zara Hair Glossifying Hair Mist
- Aesop Sculpt Hair Polish
- Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum
- Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream
Best Hair Tool To Try
- Dyson Airstrait Straightener
- Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High-Velocity Dryer
- Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener & Smoother
- Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System
- Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer
- Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler
- Ghd Chronos Hair Straightener
Best For Body
- Tronque Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil
- Pure Mama Belly and Body Oil
- Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
- Osana Naturals Vanilla and Coconut Body Lotion
- Kiehl’s Creme de Corps
- Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Scrub
- Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil
Best For Hands & Nails
- OPI Repair Mode
- Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil
- Chalon Paris Rose & Sandalwood Hand Wash
- Manicare Overnight Revival Treatment
- Paume Probiotic Hand Balm
- Pure Fiji Hydrating Hand Crème
Best Signature Scent
- Byredo Mojave Ghost
- YSL Libre
- Tom Ford Black Orchid
- Abel Nurture
- Santa Maria Novella Angeli di Firenze
Best Home Fragrance Scent
- Ashley & Co. Bonberry Waxed Perfume
- Maraca Black Walnut Candle
- Ashley & Co. Tui & Kahili
- Jo Malone London Lime, Basil and Mandarin Home Candle
- Ecoya Guava & Lychee Sorbet Madison Candle
- Glasshouse Fragrances Fireside in Queenstown Soy Candle
- Aesop Murasaki Incense
Best Supermarket Buy
- Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water
- Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash
- Essano Hydrating Rosehip Certified Organic Rosehip Oil
- EcoStore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Hand Wash
- Daily Double Ceramide Miracle Night Cream
- MCo Beauty Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter
Best For Travel
- Evolve Blue Tansy Beauty Balm
- Little Honey Travel Kit
- Dust & Glow Powder Up Your Travel Essentials
- Plant Potions I Am Calm Flight Mist
- Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening& Refining (30pc)
- Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar
Best In Wellbeing
- Jeuneora Beauty Sleep Adaptogenic Super Powder
- Two Islands Hydration Elixir
- Inxhale Alert & Calm Inhalers
- The Gut Co. Repair {Gut + Skin}
- The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential
- Nu Balm Intimate Balm & Moisturiser
CREDITS:
Photographer | Mara Sommer
Fashion and creative director | Dan Ahwa
Beauty editor | Ashleigh Cometti
Makeup | Liz Hyun
Hair | Kelly Manu from Una
Models | Portia Prince and Medhika Singhal from 62 Management; Ali Rodinciuc from Super MGMT
