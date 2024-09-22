Viva Beauty Awards 2024: Meet Your Finalists & Vote For Your Favourites Now

Our panel of judges has decided the finalists across 25 categories, now it’s over to you to crown the winners.

When we launched this year’s Viva Beauty Awards, presented by Glow Lab, our mission was simple: to recognise and celebrate the best products, people and practices our local and international beauty and wellness scene has to offer.

After our nominations opened on September 2, we received more than 500 people and product submissions in 25 categories across two weeks.

Every submission was thoughtfully crafted, further showcasing the passion and presence of the brands, agencies and people who entered.

Our judging panel had their work cut out for them when it came to determining the finalists.

Judges Lucy Slight (beauty and lifestyle journalist), Stacey Fraser (cosmetic chemist and Design Practice Teaching Fellow at the University of Canterbury), Michael Beel (award-winning editorial and celebrity hairstylist), Liz Hyun (freelance makeup artist), Kylee De Thier (beauty influencer and content creator), and Ashleigh Cometti (Viva beauty editor) discussed the entries to compile our list of finalists.

In many cases, some submissions were so strong our ratings were tied, so in many of the categories below you’ll see more than five finalists.

Now it’s time to have your say. Voting is open until October 3.

Scroll through our finalists across all 25 categories below, and to the bottom of the page to cast your all-important vote.

Keep your eyes fixed on Viva.co.nz and the Beauty Issue of Viva magazine in the New Zealand Herald on October 9, where we'll reveal the best in beauty: our inaugural Viva Beauty Awards 2024 winners.

Clockwise from top left: Katey Mandy, Tanne Snowden, Elizabeth Barbalich, Jaimee Lupton, Ashleigh Scott, Chloe Zara Munro, Lucy Vincent, Emma Lewisham.

Brand Founder Of The Year

Katey Mandy, Raaie

Tanne Snowden, Tronque

Elizabeth Barbalich, Antipodes

Jaimee Lupton, Monday Haircare, Osana Naturals, Chalon Paris and Being

Ashleigh Scott, The Facialist

Chloe Zara Munro, Chloe Zara Hair

Lucy Vincent, [Sans] Ceuticals

Emma Lewisham, Emma Lewisham

From left: Soleil and Soul Beauty Professional Quick Dry Mist; Tronque Natural and Refillable Deodorant; Abel Laundry Day; La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum; Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Elixir; TWYG Bioactive Totarol.

Innovation Award

Soleil and Soul Beauty Professional Quick Dry Mist

Tronque Natural and Refillable Deodorant

Abel Laundry Day

La Roche Posay MelaB3 Serum

Emma Lewisham Supernatural Vitale Elixir

TWYG Bioactive Totarol

Clockwise from top left: Tronque, The Facialist, Raaie, Pure Mama, Daily Skincare.

Breakthrough Brand Of The Year

Raaie

Pure Mama

The Facialist

Tronque

Daily Skincare

Clockwise from top left: Tallulah McLean; Shane Cyrus; Sarika Patel; Kiekie Stanners; Liz Hyun; Kath Gould; Lochie Stonehouse. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Makeup Artist Of The Year

Tallulah McLean

Shane Cyrus

Sarika Patel

Kiekie Stanners

Liz Hyun

Kath Gould

Lochie Stonehouse

Clockwise from top left: Newton Cook, Benjamin James, Kelly Manu, Michael Beel, Sean Mahoney, Danny Pato.

Hairstylist Of The Year

Newton Cook, Rodney Wayne

Benjamin James, Ryder

Kelly Manu, Una

Michael Beel, Salute Hair & Day Spa

Sean Mahoney, Colleen

Danny Pato, D&M Hair Design

From left: Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation; M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation; Aleph Concealer/Foundation; Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Makeup; Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer.

Best Base Product

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

M.A.C Cosmetics Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation

Aleph Concealer/Foundation

Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Makeup

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

From left: Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint; Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush; Aleph Cheek/Lip Tint – Gloria; YSL Rouge Pur Couture; Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick.

Best Pop Of Colour

Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Lip & Cheek Tint

Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks Blush

Aleph Cheek/Lip Tint – Gloria

YSL Rouge Pur Couture

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick

From left: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops; Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter; L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion; MCoBeauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops; Smashbox x Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector.

Best In Glow

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops

Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter

L’Oreal Paris Lumi Glotion

MCoBeauty Super Glow Bronzing Drops

Smashbox x Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector

From left: Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly; Gisou Lip Oil; Karen Murrell Lipstick in the shade 37 Night Moves; YSL Loveshine Lipstick; M.A.C Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick; Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey; Ashley & Co Tint Me Lip Punch with Red Radish.

Best For Lips

Tower 28 ShineOn Lip Jelly

Gisou Lip Oil

Karen Murrell Lipstick in the shade 37 Night Moves

YSL Loveshine Lipstick

M.A.C Cosmetics MACximal Silky Matte Lipstick

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey

Ashley & Co Tint Me Lip Punch with Red Radish

From left: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara; M.A.C Cosmetics MACstack Mascara; Boost Lab Peptide+ Lash & Brow Serum; RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner; RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara.

Best For Lashes Or Brows

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

M.A.C Cosmetics MACstack Mascara

Boost Lab Peptide+ Lash & Brow Serum

RevitaLash Advanced Lash Conditioner

RevitaLash Cosmetics Double Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara

From left: The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser; La Roche Posay Effaclar+ M Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser; Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse; Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm; Emma Lewisham Illuminating Oil Cleanser; CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser.

Best For Cleansing

The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser

La Roche Posay Effaclar+ M Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser

Dermalogica Micellar Prebiotic Precleanse

Maryse Enzyme Refine Cleansing Balm

Emma Lewisham Illuminating Oil Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

From left: Raaie Cocoon Ceramide Cream; Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream; Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator; Velettà Youthful Glow Intensive Hydrating Treatment; Sans Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil; Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray; La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+; Aotea Kawakawa Balm; The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5.

Best For Hydration

Raaie Cocoon Ceramide Cream

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Velettà Youthful Glow Intensive Hydrating Treatment

Sans Activator 7 Body + Hair + Face Oil

Avène Thermal Spring Water Spray

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+

Aotea Kawakawa Balm

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5

From left: Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair; Dermalogica BioLumin C Night Restore; Sans Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque; Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum; Environ Serience Night Serum.

Best For Overnight

Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair

Dermalogica BioLumin C Night Restore

Sans Superdose Sleep Infusion Masque

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum

Environ Serience Night Serum

From left: Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir; L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Plumping Serum; Dermalogica Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream; Boost Lab Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum; Environ 3DSynerge Filler Creme.

Best For Mature Skin

Raaie Yellow Moonbeam Retinal Elixir

L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Plumping Serum

Dermalogica Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream

Boost Lab Edelweiss Neck Firming Serum

Environ 3DSynerge Filler Creme

From left: Jeuneora FullStop SPF50+; Antipodes Supernatural SPF50+ Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen; Avene Sunsitive SPF50 range; La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+; Cancer Society Daily Face 3-in-1 SPF50.

Best SPF

Jeuneora FullStop SPF50+

Antipodes Supernatural SPF50+ Ceramide Silk Facial Sunscreen

Avene Sunsitive SPF50 range

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid SPF50+

Cancer Society Daily Face 3-in-1 SPF50

From left: Glow Lab Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner; L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular; Chloe Zara Silk Wash & Silk Condition; SheaMoisture Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner; Kerastase Genesis Collection.

Best Shampoo & Conditioner Duo

Glow Lab Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner

L’Oreal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular

Chloe Zara Silk Wash & Silk Condition

SheaMoisture Aloe Butter Scalp Moisture Shampoo & Conditioner

Kerastase Genesis Collection

From left: L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox Oil; Chloe Zara Hair Glossifying Hair Mist; Aesop Sculpt Hair Polish; Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum; Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream.

Best Hair Styling Product Or Treatment

L’Oreal Professionel Metal Detox Oil

Chloe Zara Hair Glossifying Hair Mist

Aesop Sculpt Hair Polish

Kerastase Nutritive 8H Night Repair Serum

Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream

From left: Dyson Airstrait Straightener; Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High-Velocity Dryer; Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener & Smoother; Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System; Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer; Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler; Ghd Chronos Hair Straightener.

Best Hair Tool To Try

Dyson Airstrait Straightener

Shark SpeedStyle RapidGloss Finisher & High-Velocity Dryer

Shark SmoothStyle Heated Comb Straightener & Smoother

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler

Ghd Chronos Hair Straightener

From left: Tronque Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil; Pure Mama Belly and Body Oil; Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Scrub; Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream; Osana Naturals Vanilla and Coconut Body Lotion; Kiehl’s Creme de Corps; Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil.

Best For Body

Tronque Fully Ripe Vitamin C Body Oil

Pure Mama Belly and Body Oil

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Osana Naturals Vanilla and Coconut Body Lotion

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps

Pure Fiji Coconut Sugar Scrub

Embodyme Nurturing Body Oil

From left: OPI Repair Mode; Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil; Chalon Paris Rose & Sandalwood Hand Wash; Manicare Overnight Revival Treatment; Paume Probiotic Hand Balm; Pure Fiji Hydrating Hand Crème.

Best For Hands & Nails

OPI Repair Mode

Essie Apricot Cuticle Oil

Chalon Paris Rose & Sandalwood Hand Wash

Manicare Overnight Revival Treatment

Paume Probiotic Hand Balm

Pure Fiji Hydrating Hand Crème

From left: Byredo Mojave Ghost; YSL Libre; Tom Ford Black Orchid; Abel Nurture; Santa Maria Novella Angeli di Firenze.

Best Signature Scent

Byredo Mojave Ghost

YSL Libre

Tom Ford Black Orchid

Abel Nurture

Santa Maria Novella Angeli di Firenze

From left: Ashley & Co. Bonberry Waxed Perfume; Maraca Black Walnut Candle; Ashley & Co. Tui & Kahili; Jo Malone London Lime, Basil and Mandarin Home Candle; Ecoya Guava & Lychee Sorbet Madison Candle; Glasshouse Fragrances Fireside in Queenstown Soy Candle; Aesop Murasaki Incense

Best Home Fragrance Scent

Ashley & Co. Bonberry Waxed Perfume

Maraca Black Walnut Candle

Ashley & Co. Tui & Kahili

Jo Malone London Lime, Basil and Mandarin Home Candle

Ecoya Guava & Lychee Sorbet Madison Candle

Glasshouse Fragrances Fireside in Queenstown Soy Candle

Aesop Murasaki Incense

From left: Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water; Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash; Essano Hydrating Rosehip Certified Organic Rosehip Oil; EcoStore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Hand Wash; Daily Double Ceramide Miracle Night Cream; MCo Beauty Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter.

Best Supermarket Buy

Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water

Glow Lab Coconut & Sandalwood Body Wash

Essano Hydrating Rosehip Certified Organic Rosehip Oil

EcoStore Vanilla Bean & Coconut Hand Wash

Daily Double Ceramide Miracle Night Cream

MCo Beauty Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter

From left: Evolve Blue Tansy Beauty Balm; Little Honey Travel Kit; Dust & Glow Powder Up Your Travel Essentials; Plant Potions I Am Calm Flight Mist; Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening& Refining (30pc); Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar.

Best For Travel

Evolve Blue Tansy Beauty Balm

Little Honey Travel Kit

Dust & Glow Powder Up Your Travel Essentials

Plant Potions I Am Calm Flight Mist

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules Strengthening& Refining (30pc)

Ethique Heali Kiwi Shampoo Bar

From left: Jeuneora Beauty Sleep Adaptogenic Super Powder; Two Islands Hydration Elixir; Inxhale Alert & Calm Inhalers; The Gut Co. Repair {Gut + Skin}; The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential; Nu Balm Intimate Balm & Moisturiser.

Best In Wellbeing

Jeuneora Beauty Sleep Adaptogenic Super Powder

Two Islands Hydration Elixir

Inxhale Alert & Calm Inhalers

The Gut Co. Repair {Gut + Skin}

The Beauty Chef Glow Inner Beauty Essential

Nu Balm Intimate Balm & Moisturiser





CREDITS:

Photographer | Mara Sommer

Fashion and creative director | Dan Ahwa

Beauty editor | Ashleigh Cometti

Makeup | Liz Hyun

Hair | Kelly Manu from Una

Models | Portia Prince and Medhika Singhal from 62 Management; Ali Rodinciuc from Super MGMT

